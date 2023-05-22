Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez was signed as a player for the future whilst also making an impact this season, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The young attacker has come under plenty of scrutiny since his move to Anfield, but it's never easy adapting to a new league.

Liverpool news - Darwin Nunez

Nunez, who earns £140k-a-week, signed for Liverpool at the beginning of the season for a club-record fee of £85m, according to Sky Sports.

Unfortunately for Nunez, the immense price tag comes with plenty of expectation, but it's always going to be difficult for a young player to become accustomed to a new country, culture, and style of football in just a few months.

Liverpool's poor season may have added increased pressure for Nunez to perform, but with Cody Gakpo arriving in the January transfer window, some of the pressure has been taken off.

Despite maybe not being at the level many would have expected, Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Nunez would have been banging in the goals had his side been performing well this campaign.

He said: "He needed time to settle. The most difficult thing for a striker is to come into a team that is not clicking. For him to have scored 15 goals anyway, imagine if by our standards, a good season with 70 or 80 points, he would have scored 20-odd goals definitely."

What has Sheth said about Nunez?

Sheth has insisted that Nunez wasn't just signed to make an immediate impact, but as a player for the future.

When asked whether Nunez may have needed a year to get used to the Premier League, he told GIVEMESPORT: "I think exactly that. We've got to understand we immediately expect players who come from another country and another league to immediately hit the ground running.

"Not everybody can do what Erling Haaland has done. I think he's just unique.

"With Nunez, I think Liverpool knew they were buying a player who could have an impact this season, but also a player of potential as well."

How has Nunez performed this season?

This campaign, only Erling Haaland has missed more big chances in the Premier League than Nunez, which is certainly an area he will be desperate to improve on.

The positive is, he's getting into the right areas, but Nunez will ultimately be judged on his goals.

Although Haaland is missing a lot of big chances, he's also hitting the back of the net on a scale we've barely seen before.

As per FBref, Nunez has scored just nine Premier League goals in 29 games, but as mentioned before, this is a season for adapting to England and settling in.