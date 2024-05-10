Highlights Liverpool's Darwin Nunez has faced plenty of criticism this season.

Agent Jorge Mendes is now pushing to find Nunez a new club in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are interested in signing the Uruguayan forward, who could cost £73m.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is going through a difficult spell at Anfield at the moment, and according to a report from journalist Nicolas Saavedra, agent Jorge Mendes is now pushing to find a new club for the Uruguayan attacker.

Nunez has been ridiculed this season for regularly missing chances that you would expect a £73m striker to score. Although the former Benfica man causes plenty of problems for opposition defences and is getting into the right positions, the Liverpool supporters will have been expecting more from Nunez this campaign.

The 24-year-old has now been linked with a move away from Anfield, with Barcelona reportedly one of the sides interested.

Jorge Mendes Pushing for Nunez to Leave Anfield

Barcelona are said to be keen

According to journalist Saavedra, in a story relayed by Sport, Mendes is now pushing for Nunez to leave Liverpool, while the Spanish publication suggests that Barcelona could be an option for him in the summer transfer window...

“Mendes wants him to leave Liverpool. He’s a footballer whom he holds in very high regard and he has other aspirations for him. Darwin Nunez’s value has risen in recent years and Liverpool will not sell him for less than €85m (£73m). [Nunez] is not urgently thinking about an exit. His priority at the moment is the Copa America."

Whether the Spanish outfit have the funds to complete a deal remains to be seen, and Nunez would still have to agree to depart. Stories recently emerged that Nunez was a signing pushed by Klopp, despite the Liverpool recruitment team wanting to bring in Christopher Nkunku before he moved to Chelsea, so with the German manager heading through the exit door, it will be interesting to see whether this impacts Nunez's future.

Nunez's recent Instagram activity has led to further questions surrounding his future at Anfield after the Liverpool forward deleted his latest posts about the Merseyside club. There's clearly something going on for the 24-year-old during this tricky period, but sticking at it rather than jumping ship might be his best option.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez has missed 27 big chances in the Premier League this season while only scoring 11 goals for Liverpool.

Related £34m Star 'Wants to Stay at Liverpool' Despite Uncertainty Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah is keen to remain in his current surroundings instead of agitating for a summer move

Jurgen Klopp Speaks Out on Nunez Future

The German manager shoots down rumours

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's trip to Aston Villa on Monday, Klopp has addressed rumours that Nunez could be departing in the summer transfer window. The German coach has played down suggestions that he could be on his way to Barcelona...

"There is what? There is no speculation. It must be external because I don't know about this. There is no speculation right now, it’s just a situation we are in. Darwin was definitely not happy missing that chance. He is unlucky, let me say was, he was unlucky in so many situations where he is doing everything right but the ball still doesn’t go in."

Whether Klopp would be involved in potential talk of players being sold due to him leaving the club himself is up for debate, but you'd like to think the Liverpool hierarchy would lean on the former Borussia Dortmund manager for advice.