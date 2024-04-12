Highlights Darwin Nunez has struggled in important fixtures lately, failing to score in key matches.

Nunez missed crucial chances against Atalanta and James Pearce believes he has lost his way, with Liverpool lacking a focal point up front.

Jurgen Klopp's decision to substitute Nunez twice in a week while trailing raises concerns about his form and effectiveness in matches.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has come under scrutiny during his time at Anfield, but he's always managed to produce goals for the Merseyside club. The Athletic journalist James Pearce, when discussing their 3-0 defeat at home to Atalanta, believes the Uruguayan striker has 'lost his way' in recent weeks.

For the second time in a week, Nunez was substituted despite his side trailing, which is always a concern for a striker. The former Benfica man squandered a few chances against Atalanta, and Pearce has claimed that Liverpool lacked a focal point when he was on the pitch.

Darwin Nunez has 'Lost His Way'

The Liverpool star is struggling

Taking a look at the statistics, Nunez has enjoyed an impressive season in front of goal, not just for his scoring exploits but his creativity too. There is an argument to suggest that the 24-year-old has struggled in the more important fixtures - his last few goals have come against Sheffield United, Sparta Prague, Nottingham Forest, and Brentford.

Writing in his article for The Athletic after the game, Pearce suggested that Nunez has 'lost his way' after being substituted while his side were losing once again...

"For the second time in a week, Darwin Nunez was taken off with his team trailing. The Uruguayan frontman, who squandered two great chances, has fired blanks in five of his last seven outings. During a pivotal period he has lost his way. Nunez won just one out of eight duels against Atalanta as the hosts lacked a focal point."

With Liverpool needing goals in the game, it's a worrying situation for Nunez that Klopp felt they had a better chance of finding a way back into the match with him off the pitch. The £140k-a-week earner was also brought off against Manchester United when the Red Devils took the lead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez has missed 24 big chances in the Premier League this season, with only Erling Haaland managing more.

Nunez Wasn't the Only Struggling Star

Liverpool were disappointing all over the pitch

Pearce also aimed some of his criticism towards Liverpool's midfield players, claiming that Klopp's men were 'bullied' in the middle of the park. Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Curtis Jones all lost more duels than they won, so there's no doubt they contributed heavily to the disappointing performance from the Merseyside outfit.

The Athletic reporter also slammed Kostas Tsimikas for being 'erratic', while Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez left a huge gap between them to allow Gianluca Scamacca to score his second of the game. It was a dismal display all round for the Reds.

