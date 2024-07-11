Highlights Liverpool eager to speak to Darwin Nunez about altercation at Copa America.

There were worrying scenes after the match.

Nunez was seen fighting with supporters in the stands, protecting his family.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez was involved in a worrying altercation with fans during Uruguay's defeat against Colombia at Copa America, and The Athletic's James Pearce has now provided an update on the situation from the Merseyside club's standpoint. The Reds are looking to establish what happened during the incident and want to speak to Nunez.

There were some worrying scenes during the Copa American semi-final clash, and Nunez was seen entering the crowd before appearing to fight with supporters. The situation descended into chaos, but thankfully Nunez was seen with family members after the incident.

Liverpool Eager to Speak to Darwin Nunez

Uruguay captain Jose Maria Gimenez came out and spoke about the incident after the game, saying the players were simply protecting their families. Nunez was right in the mix of things in the stands, appearing to be battling to avoid punches while doing what he could to protect himself.

Speaking after the incident, The Athletic writer Pearce has confirmed that Liverpool will be looking to reach out to Nunez when the time difference allows, and they also want to speak to the Uruguay federation...

"LFC keen to establish the facts around what went on after Uruguay v Colombia before making any comment. Will be reaching out to Darwin Nunez when time difference allows. Priority is checking on his and his family's welfare. LFC will also be in contact with Uruguay federation."

It's a situation that no player should be put into. For Nunez to feel the only action he could take was to climb into the stand and put himself in a dangerous position shows how concerned he must have been. The Liverpool forward has a young family, and to be forced into fighting with opposition fans is a worrying situation to be in.

Speaking on the incident, Luis Suarez said...

"Obviously if someone is attacking your family you want to go and defend them but that doesn't justify the image that it created. We had to protect our families that were there. What I could see there was a lot of family, a lot of children of my team-mates who were trapped and things were falling on them and you felt helpless."

Nunez Defended for His Actions

Gimenez speaks out on the situation

Speaking in the post-match press conference, captain Gimenez said the players had to go into the stands in order to protect their families, with young children including a newborn baby among the supporters in the mix...

“We had to go into the stands to get our loved ones out, there were small children, a newborn baby. It was all a disaster. There was not a single police officer, for half an hour not one arrived. It was all a disaster and we were there standing up for our loved ones.”

Considering the severity of the situation, the players clearly felt that going into the stands was their only option.