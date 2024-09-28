The latest instalment of EA Sports FC is out and Liverpool have released a video of their players receiving their cards and, subsequently, finding out their ratings has gone viral, as Darwin Nunez thought his card’s statistics were based on this season, rather than 2023/24.

Liverpool duo Diogo Jota – an avid player of the game – and Alexis Mac Allister were given the task of handing each player the latest copy of the game, which is played in all corners of the globe, and visited the likes of Federico Chiesa, Dominik Szoboszlai, Kostas Tsimikas and Cody Gakpo.

No interaction, however, was funnier than their one with Nunez – who struggled to understand the concept of the ratings – and, thus, had his fellow teammates, Luis Diaz included, in stitches.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nunez is Liverpool's record arrival, with his fee rising to a whopping £85 million.

Nunez Produced Comedy Gold in EA FC 25 Ratings Reveal

‘But out of seven games, I spent five of them on the bench’

The Reds’ quartet of stars in Diaz, Jota, Mac Allister and Nunez all gathered on the stairs of the Liverpool complex, in their downtime, to run through their latest cards, ratings and in-game statistics.

Nunez, despite recording 18 goals and a further 13 assists in all competitions under Jurgen Klopp’s watchful eye last term, saw his overall rating of 82 stay the same.

A handful of his specific statistics, however, were subject to an increase and when told by Jota that a host of his in-game numbers – notably, his passing, dribbling and strength – had been given a boost since EA FC 24, the striker said: "How would these go up? All of these went up?" as he pointed at his card.

Confused by his question, Mac Allister said: “And what do you want? For them to go down? If you like, we can tell them to lower these ratings for you.” Nunez’s reply caught his teammates off-guard as he said:

“But out of seven games, I spent five of them on the bench.”

The Uruguayan began to walk away as his forward partner, Diaz, fell to the stairs in hysterics. Elsewhere, Mac Allister heldd his head in his hand in pure disbelief at what the ex-Benfica man said.

He was quickly notified that any changes in statistics were based on last season’s performance, as the quartet of Anfield-based stars couldn’t contain their laughter as Nunez became the brunt of the joke.

Liverpool’s EA FC 25 Ratings

Alisson, Van Dijk and Salah are joint highest rated

Amid the chaos of Nunez’s reveal, there were plenty of Liverpool stars who were pleased with their overall ratings in the latest instalment. Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk reign triumphant as the Merseyside-based club’s highest-rated assets at 89.

Both Mac Allister and Trent Alexander-Arnold, one of the best defenders in world football, are three ratings below the aforementioned trio, while Jota and Andy Robertson settle for a rating of 85.

Liverpool - EA FC 25 Player Ratings Rating Player(s) 89 Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk 86 Alexis Mac Allister, Trent Alexander-Arnold 85 Andy Robertson, Diogo Jota 84 Luis Diaz, Federico Chiesa 83 Cody Gakpo, Ibrahima Konate 82 Darwin Nunez 81 Dominik Szoboszlai 80 Wataru Endo, Joe Gomez 79 Curtis Jones 78 Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch 77 Kostas Tsimikas, Caoimhin Kelleher 75 Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley

Summer addition, Chiesa, is on the same rating as Diaz (84), while Gakpo and Ibrahima Konate have both been given a rating of 83. Nunez (82) and Szoboszlai (81) may not be best pleased with their ratings, however.

Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley, thanks to their impressive seasons in 2023/24, have both been favourable upgrades to their overall rating – the former shooting up from 62 to 75, while the latter has gone up from 69 to 75, too.