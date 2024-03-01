Highlights Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah have missed Liverpool's last two fixtures.

Klopp has provided an update on Nunez, Salah and Szoboszlai.

Jurgen Klopp will be cautious not to rush the key duo back amid their hectic schedule.

Liverpool attacking trio Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah have missed the Merseyside club's last two fixtures, and Jurgen Klopp has now provided an update on their fitness ahead of their trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Nunez and Salah were spotted in the stands at Wembley Stadium, supporting their team in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea. The Reds lifted the trophy thanks to an extra-time goal from Virgil van Dijk, showing they can cope without two of their attacking stars. However, Klopp will be desperate to see the key duo return ahead of the return of Premier League action.

Szoboszlai and Nunez return

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's trip to Forest, Klopp has provided an update on the injury issues for Szoboszlai and Nunez...

"Darwin and Dom trained yesterday with the team, they look good. We will have to wait how they react."

Darwin Nunez vs Mohamed Salah - 2023/24 Premier League stats Darwin Nunez Mohamed Salah Appearances 16(8) 20(1) Minutes 1467 1790 Goals 9 15 Assists 7 9 Shots per game 3.3 3.2 Key passes per game 1.1 2.3 Overall rating 7.07 7.48 Correct as of 01/03/24

As a result of their hectic fixture schedule, Klopp won't want to rush Nunez, Szoboszlai, or Salah back, risking further injuries to the attacking trio. Klopp later provided an update on Salah, claiming that he's not too far off returning, but he won't feature against Forest...

"I don't think Mo is too far off but he will not be on the pitch tomorrow and from there we have to go. Touch and go, Mo is a bit longer, maybe next week is possible, he is on the way back, definitely. Not for tomorrow."

The Merseyside outfit have some pivotal fixtures approaching over the next few weeks and Klopp will be hoping that Nunez, Szoboszlai and Salah are able to contribute in all competitions. After Liverpool's trip to Forest, they will jet off to the Czech Republic to face Sparta Prague in the Europa League, before they face Premier League champions Manchester City. The Reds will then play the second leg of their tie with Sparta Prague, before an FA Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester United.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nunez and Salah have contributed to 40 goals and assists combined in the Premier League this season, with Liverpool scoring 63 times in total.

Klopp discusses Endo, Robertson, and more

Endo and Robertson will train today

Klopp has also provided an update on the rest of his players who have been struggling over the last few weeks. Wataru Endo and Andy Robertson didn't train yesterday, but Klopp hopes they will be able to participate later today.

Luis Diaz will be fine and available for the trip to Forest, while Alexis Mac Allister is also over his illness. The Reds' injury situation is certainly improving, but Salah being unavailable is a major blow for Klopp and his team.

