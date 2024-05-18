Highlights Darwin Nunez, Rasmus Hojlund and Nicolas Jackson have all endured mixed seasons in front of goal and thus, have been subject to criticism.

Using Squawka's Comparison Matrix, the statistics show all three excel in different areas, although one man leads in more categories than the others.

Hojlund boasts the best conversion rate of the three, while Jackson and Nunez thrive in duels and chance creation.

What do Darwin Nunez, Rasmus Hojlund and Nicolas Jackson all have in common? Well, if you break down the comparison into its constituent parts, there are actually many aspects that string them all together. Firstly, they are all young strikers playing for leading sides in the Premier League. Adding to that, they have all been somewhat ridiculed for their wastefulness in front of goal since joining their respective teams.

All three have shown glimpses of their brilliance this season – whether that be a darting run, an audacious finish or a moment of magic that lifts bums off seats. But, statistically speaking, who has enjoyed the finest season in the Premier League?

Using Squawka's Comparison Matrix and taking into consideration a total of three sub-categories of the raw numbers: Shooting Statistics, Duel Statistics and Passing Statistics, it seems as if one man is falling behind the pack in terms of their overall contribution to top flight life.

Shooting Statistics

Hojlund is a conversion monster

Close

The first thing that we see centre forwards get ridiculed for is their tally of goals – or, in some cases, their lack thereof. And from the statistics, it is the Liverpool ace and Chelsea star who have been equally prolific this term, having both scored 0.5 goals per 90. Hojlund is narrowly behind on 0.4 per 90 – but the chasm between them isn’t too worrying.

However, despite scoring fewer goals in 2023/24, Hojlund’s conversion rate is the best of the three. From the shots he has taken in the league this campaign, the young Dane has converted 28.12% of those – which, from a league-wide perspective, is really impressive. To compare, Nunez has converted 12.79% of his shots, while their west London counterpart has racked up a shot conversion rate of 22.58% - still some way off the valuable 21-year-old's rate.

While strikers are paid to score goals, ensuring they are constantly in the right position to receive passes from their teammates is part of the plan, too, and there is no better place for a frontman to be than in the opposition’s box. Nunez is the most involved in said penalty area, taking 9.1 touches per 90. Jackson and Hojlund enjoy far fewer touches in the danger area, however, taking just 5.4 and 4.4 per 90, respectively.

Nunez vs Jackson vs Hojlund - 23/24 Shooting Stats Metric (per 90) Nunez Jackson Hojlund Goals 0.5 0.5 0.4 Non-penalty Goals 0.5 0.5 0.4 Penalty Goals 0 0 0 Conversion Rate 12.79% 22.58% 28.12% Touches in Opp. Box 9.1 5.4 4.4

Duel Statistics

Jackson is the strongest in duels

Close

From the aforementioned trio of marksmen, Jackson comes out the strongest in duels. In terms of take-ons, the Senegal international has completed 1.7 per 90 and is successful in 58.14% of his attempts, while Nunez and Hojlund’s success rates are inferior – 42.86% and 43.75%, respectively.

In terms of fouls won per 90, Hojlund and Jackson score 1.3, while Nunez’s inferior rate of 0.7 perhaps showcases his unwillingness to be daring and make runs. The latter is the fiercest competitor in the air, winning 1.6 aerial duels per 90. Hojlund boasts the solitary aerial duel won per 90, to compare, while Jackson wins 1.2. Nunez’s success rate in the air is also the highest of the three, with him winning 38.2% of his aerial battles – compared to Jackson’s 36.56% and Hojlund’s 26.14%.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nicolas Jackson has scored 14 Premier League goals this season, making him the division's 11th-highest goalscorer.

It’s Jackson, however, that completes the most ground duels, while he also scores the highest success rate. The ex-Villarreal marksman scores 4.8 per 90, all while enjoying a 43.05% completion rate. From the three, Hojlund tends to be more reserved in possession, losing the ball just 8.2 times per 90.

Nunez vs Jackson vs Hojlund - 23/24 Duel Stats Metric (per 90) Nunez Jackson Hojlund Take-ons Completed 0.7 1.7 0.6 Take-on Success 42.86% 58.14% 43.75% Fouls Won 0.7 1.3 1.3 Penalties Won 0.1 0 0 Aerial Duels Won 1.6 1.2 1 Aerial Duel Success 38.2% 36.56% 26.14% Duels Won 3.8 4.8 3.3 Ground Duel Success 37.5% 43.08% 42.86% Possession Lost 11.4 11.2 8.2

Passing Statistics

Nunez is the superior creative force

Close

Nunez leads the trio in assists, with his 0.4 per 90 superior to Jackson’s 0.2 and Hojlund’s 0.1 – but that’s not where his bag of tricks ends. The Uruguayan and Premier League record holder creates 1.5 chances per 90, which is superior to Jackson and Hojlund, who both register 1.2.

While strikers are not typically known for their passing prowess, it’s in these metrics where Jackson shines the brightest. He attempts 21 passes per 90 – 0.5 more than Nunez and five more than the Manchester United talent – while his passing accuracy, all while boasting the most attempts, is also the highest of the three young stars.

Strikers do not notoriously yield high passing accuracy - but Jackson’s rate of 78.36% this season proves that he is able to link up with surrounding teammates and make a difference when in transition.

An important aspect of a centre forward’s play, as mentioned, is bringing others into play. One of the easiest methods of doing so is using lay-offs – and in this department, there is little to separate the triumvirate. Both Nunez and Jackson complete 1 per 90, while Hojlund completes 0.9.

Nunez vs Jackson vs Hojlund - 23/24 Passing Stats Metric (per 90) Nunez Jackson Hojlund Assists 0.4 0.2 0.1 Chances Created 1.5 1.2 1.2 Passes Attempted 20.5 21 16 Passes Completed 14.7 16.5 12.4 Passing Accuracy 71.58% 78.36% 77.31% Lay-offs Completed 1 1 0.9

Verdict

Jackson comes out on top

Close

All three have separate aspects of their game that are their strongest – that’s a given. Jackson is the strongest in duels, Hojlund’s conversion rate is impressive, and Nunez is the biggest chance creator of the trio.

It is, however, Chelsea’s 22-year-old who comes out as the victor overall, leading in 11 categories while Nunez is close behind on nine. With the Liverpool man being the eldest (24) of the three, you’d expect his added expertise and knowledge would see him bode well in the comparison – and by no means does he not score well, but he’s usurped by Jackson.

In truth, all three have time to grow. Something not to doubt is their dedication to perfecting the craft and, on the basis that all three centre forwards play for some of the biggest clubs in England – and to an extent, Europe – their development could be frightening.