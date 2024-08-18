Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez paints an unhappy figure on the bench, according to ESPN pundit and former Reds star Steve Nicol.

The Reds kicked off their 2024/25 Premier League campaign, and a new era under head coach Arne Slot, with a 2-0 win over newly-promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon. After a rather scrappy first 45 minutes, Liverpool moved through the gears and scored twice in the second half to secure a crucial opening day victory.

Diogo Jota opened the scoring on the hour mark, a clever ball through the lines from Trent Alexander-Arnold found Mohamed Salah in space on the right. He squared the ball across goal for the Portuguese forward to fire it home. Five minutes later, Salah was on the scoresheet himself with a goal to put the result beyond doubt.

Nunez 'Unhappy' With Liverpool Role

He was an unused substitute against Ipswich

One player that didn’t get any minutes on the pitch on Saturday was striker Nunez, who earns £140k-a-week at Anfield. The Uruguayan scored 18 goals across all competitions for the Reds last season, but negativity on social media resulted in the 25-year-old going on a social media purge and deleting all of his Liverpool-related photos at the end of the campaign.

While things appeared to have taken a positive turn in recent weeks, as he shared pre-season training photos at the club’s training base on social media earlier this month, ESPN pundit Nicol believes Nunez won’t be happy with his current situation. The Reds have only played one competitive game under Slot, but the former Liverpool defender fears the striker will struggle for game time this season.

Nicol told ESPN FC:

“It’s not good for Darwin Nunez and it’s not good that Jota scores. If you’re Nunez, you’re wondering how you get a start. If Jota keeps scoring goals, then Nunez will not start. It’s beginning to feel like he’s not happy sitting on the bench, and it’s a carry on from last season, when he pretty much disappeared from the team. It kinda smells a little bit like that.”

Salah Reaches New Milestone at Liverpool

The winger was on the scoresheet once again

One player who did have a positive afternoon on Saturday was Salah. He scored Liverpool’s second goal of the game to ensure Slot’s tenure got off to a flying start in the Premier League.

The Egyptian set a new league record in doing so, as he became the division’s most prolific player on the opening day in history. Salah has now scored nine times on the first day of a league season, which moves him clear of Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer on the list.

Mohamed Salah all-time stats for Liverpool in all competitions Stat: Appearances 350 Goals 212 Assists 90 Minutes played 28,237

Salah is now in his eighth season with Liverpool as he enters the final year of his current deal at the club. The 32-year-old signed an extension back in 2022 to become the highest paid player in the squad, but there is now just 12 months remaining on that deal.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.