An indecisive figure in the Anfield echo chamber, Darwin Nunez’s finishing has been constantly slammed since he moved to Liverpool from SL Benfica three years ago; that said, he still holds a Premier League record that will be hard to beat.

Artigas-born, Nunez arrived at Liverpool for big money in the summer of 2022 for a fee of £85 million after stealing the show time and time again in Portugal – but things haven’t gone swimmingly throughout his 137-outing spell.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At a whopping fee of £85 million, Nunez’s arrival in 2022 remains Liverpool’s biggest outlay for a player in their long and storied history.

That said, that hasn’t prevented the 25-year-old line leader from setting a record that is proving hard to break – and whether anyone will be able to match/surpass it remains to be seen. But, for now, it’s the 1999-born star who holds it.

Nunez Still Holds Crazy Premier League Record

The Uruguayan set it, in January 2024, against Chelsea