Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has come under scrutiny this week after disappointing displays against Manchester United and Atalanta, and former Reds striker Peter Crouch has explained that the supporters are going to have to accept that he's going to miss chances.

Nunez is a player who often splits the opinions of football fans around the world. Despite his clear contributions in front of goal, the former Benfica striker misses an incredible number of chances and his decision-making in the final third often raises eyebrows.

The 24-year-old has undoubtedly shown signs of improvement this campaign, but he's often struggled in certain games. Nunez has been substituted in Liverpool's last two matches, despite the Reds needing a goal at the time with Jurgen Klopp's side losing.

Peter Crouch Drops Verdict on Liverpool Striker

Nunez is always going to miss chances

Speaking after Liverpool's disappointing result at home to Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday, former striker Crouch has given his verdict on Nunez, who endured a poor display at Anfield. Crouch has admitted that he believes the Liverpool supporters have taken to Nunez in a similar way as they did to him, but they will have to deal with the number of chances he's going to miss...

“I was one of those, I missed a few chances and they stuck with me. Every time I come back, it's like coming back to my second home, that's how I feel. I think the fans have taken to Nunez in a similar way. He's going to get goals, he causes absolute carnage. At times he's offside too much and it's frustrating but he will get goals and he'll get fantastic goals. Unfortunately, he'll miss a few as well.”

The Athletic journalist James Pearce also discussed the 24-year-old striker after the Atalanta clash, claiming that he's 'lost his way' in recent weeks. Nunez has enjoyed an impressive season when it comes to goal contributions, but the £140k-a-week earner might need to start showing up in big games more often.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez hasn't scored against a top-half team from any of Europe's big-five leagues since September.

Midfield Take Blame for Liverpool Defeat

Nunez wasn't the biggest problem against Atalanta

Speaking after the Atalanta defeat, The Athletic's James Pearce singled out the entire midfield, who were all 'bullied' by the opposition. In his post-match review, Pearce stated that Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, and Dominik Szoboszlai all lost more duels than they won throughout the game.

The Reds will need to show vast improvement if they want to turn the tie around, with Liverpool heading to Italy for the second leg next Thursday, hoping to overturn a 3-0 deficit.

