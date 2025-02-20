Liverpool’s out-of-sorts striker Darwin Nunez enjoyed a night to forget once he replaced Diogo Jota in the 66th minute of his side's Premier League clash with Aston Villa - and his belatedly-deleted social media post the day after their 2-2 draw has raised eyebrows.

Shunted to the bench to accommodate Jota in the solitary centre forward berth, the Uruguayan offered very little in his short cameo in the Midlands – and his point-blank effort that seared over the crossbar was the perfect encapsulation of his Anfield career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 131 appearances for Liverpool, Nunez has plundered 39 goals and 22 assists.

Found perfectly by Dominik Szoboszlai, the ex-Benfica hitman – who is one of the highest-paid strikers in the Premier League right now – failed to convert his chance into a wide-open goal, leaving those associated with Liverpool in utter belief.

In the immediate aftermath of the points shared at Villa Park, fans were frustrated with the 25-year-old's behaviour. The rest of his teammates, despite the result, thanked the travelling fans for their undying support – but not Nunez.

He trudged down the tunnel with his shirt over his shoulder as a means of showing his frustration - but that rubbed fans up the wrong way. But now, translated into English, his now-deleted social media post has insisted that he is yet to give up.

Two three weeks ago, Darwin was the best, Darwin gave us the three points, but yesterday I was unlucky enough to miss a goal and I am once again the “worst” and the failure. I don't fall, I get up and I'm never going to give up. I'm going to give it my all until the last day I have to be in Liverpool. Resilience!

Nunez – who has been reduced to a back-up role under Arne Slot’s watchful eye – has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to re-post a formally-written statement. It reads: “I wasn’t the best three weeks ago, and I’m not the worst now. If I fall, I get up. You’ll never see me give up. I’m going to give it my all until the last day I’m here at Liverpool. Resilience!”

Slot Addresses Nunez's Open-Goal Miss

'I would prefer him to score but the word 'chance' says it all'

Close

After the game, Liverpool boss Slot spoke about Nunez's glaring miss and insisted that, although he was not let down by the talisman, the Artigas-born star's poor work ethic, perhaps on the back of the disappointment of missing a gilt-edged opportunity, did irk him.

"I will tell him that you can miss a chance but you cannot miss out on workrate. That is the life of a striker, he will miss chances and score some. It is part of the job of a No 9, you miss when people expect you to score," the Dutch tactician said, per Mail Online.