Arne Slot’s Liverpool retained their spot at the summit of the Premier League with an all-but routine 2-0 win over Brentford on Saturday afternoon – but fans believe that Darwin Nunez, who scored both goals in stopping time, should have been sent off.

Now sitting 11th in the table, Thomas Frank’s Bees put in a mature performance at the Gtech Community Stadium but were ultimately undone by two late goals courtesy of the 33-cap, 13-goal Uruguay international.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player since Nunez’s first Premier League campaign (2022/23) has been directly involved in more goals as a substitutes (11; seven goals + four assists).

Nunez replaced Luis Diaz in the 65th minute and, after being restricted to very few minutes this season, knew that a match-winning performance would put him back on the management’s radar ahead of their upcoming test against Lille.

His first coming in the 91st minute, the out-of-favour centre forward converted a low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold, prompting the home side to slump to the turf in utter disbelief. Answering his critics in terrific fashion, the ex-Benfica man grabbed his second of the affair two minutes later, steering home a tidy finish.

In the 95th minute of the game, with all three points secured by that point, Liverpool’s saviour was lucky to walk away unscathed after lunging in on Brentford’s Nathan Collins, who was trying to clear the ball away from danger.

Those associated with the Merseysiders will be relieved to have picked up three points on the road, but fans believe they can count themselves lucky that Nunez – who has notched 37 goals and 21 assists in his 122-game Anfield career – wasn’t shown a second yellow card in the affair’s dying moments.

“Nunez should have seen a second yellow after his second goal. That tackle on Collins was shocking,” one said as another questioned: “On a booking as well. Where was VAR?”

Another supporter, who was referencing incidents concerning Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, suggested that the Manchester United duo have been sent off for similar challenges in the past, thus questioning the consistency of VAR.

“Bruno and Casemiro both sent off for the same thing.”

Nunez, 25, has struggled to pull up trees since Bergentheim-born Slot replaced the much-beloved Jurgen Klopp in the summer and is now far down in the manager’s pecking order – even behind the likes of Diaz, a winger by trade, and Diogo Jota.