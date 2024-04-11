Highlights Liverpool are pushing to bring Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim to Anfield.

The 39-year-old would likely change the formation Liverpool setup with, and the likes of Darwin Nunez could flourish.

Amorim's appointment is no guarantee, with Liverpool doing their due diligence on multiple candidates.

Liverpool are pushing to appoint Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, and journalist Dean Jones believes that he could be the right man to get the best out of Darwin Nunez.

As it stands, it's unclear who is going to arrive in the dugout at Anfield for the 2024/2025 campaign, with Klopp announcing that he would be departing earlier in the season. Amorim appears to be one of the favourites to take over at Liverpool, and it would likely mean a change of formation for the Reds.

Whether the style shift would get the best out of some of their current squad remains to be seen, but Nunez could be one to flourish.

Darwin Nunez to Flourish Under Amorim

Liverpool have a decision to make

The Athletic journalist James Pearce recently confirmed that despite reports of a verbal agreement, Liverpool are yet to offer Amorim the job, but he is a strong contender to take over from Klopp. The Merseyside club are doing their due diligence around a number of candidates, but there's a chance Amorim does arrive through the door.

Speaking on the potential appointment, journalist Jones has explained how Amorim could help get the best out of Nunez...

"Across the squad, they're actually pretty well built for it. That includes Nunez, who could be ideal for the way an Amorim side is programmed."

Darwin Nunez's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Erling Haaland in the Premier League this season Darwin Nunez Erling Haaland Shots 4.92 3.98 Shots on target 2.04 1.76 Goals 0.55 0.81 Assists 0.40 0.21 Expected goals 0.73 0.94 Correct as of 11/04/2024

Nunez, who arrived at Anfield for a fee of around £85m back in 2022, has shown signs of inconsistency during his time at the club, but he's started to find his feet this season. Missing gilt-edged chances is still a problem for the Uruguayan, and the supporters at Anfield will be hoping a new manager can shake that out of his game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez has missed 24 big chances in the Premier League this season.

Related Liverpool Like Inacio and Hjulmand Alongside Ruben Amorim Ruben Amorim is now the frontrunner for the Liverpool job and he could bring two Sporting Lisbon players with him.

Liverpool Could Target Marcus Edwards

Amorim could bring Sporting stars

If Amorim does arrive through the door at Anfield, he could look to poach some of his current Sporting stars who are well-adapted to his system and could make an impact in the Premier League. There could be a concern that making the step up from the Portuguese league to England's top flight won't be easy, but Amorim will know who is capable of making the switch.

Reports in Portugal have claimed that Liverpool could look to target Marcus Edwards in the summer transfer window. The English winger could be eyed as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, with his contract expiring next summer and clubs in Saudi Arabia showing an interest.

All stats courtesy of Premier League and FBref