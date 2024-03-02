Highlights Liverpool's title chances have avoided taking a hit after a late winner against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Darwin Nunez's header glanced past Matz Sels in the 99th minute.

The Reds now sit four and five points, respectively, ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal, who both have a game in hand.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has managed to save Jurgen Klopp’s side from a title-threatening draw against Nottingham Forest in their Premier League clash. It took until the 99th minute for the Reds to spruce into life as they extend their lead at the summit of the division to four points.

In the dying embers of the affair, Alexis Mac Allister looped a teasing ball into the Forest penalty box. Surrounded by red shirts, the Uruguayan talisman rose above the rest to meet it and glanced his header past Matz Sels, who was left rooted to the spot, into the bottom corner.

From the off, Jurgen Klopp trusted the inexperienced Bobby Clark and – defender by trade – Joe Gomez in the middle of the park but the German tactician introduced Wataru Endo and Nunez four minutes after the break.

Neither substitution were able to spruce the Reds into life until very late on when Nunez picked up an all-important winner for the Reds. Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tricky Trees started the day four points above the relegation places and will be more than distraught to not have added another to their seasonal tally.

Nunez keeps Liverpool's title hopes alive

Manchester City and Arsenal close behind

Liverpool - and Klopp, in his final season as Liverpool boss, in particular - will be overjoyed with the three points with this season's pursuit for the Premier League crown - including themselves, Manchester City and Arsenal - so tight. In a game that required a side to take it by the scruff of the neck, it was Nunez who produced a moment of magic.

Arguably Forest's best chance of the affair came in the form of an Anthony Elanga chance. After a quick counter-attack, the Swede found himself unmarked at the back post from a Harry Toffolo but dragged his first-time shot just wide of the post - but Nunez's effort was the game-changing moment.

In the absence of Mohamed Salah, the former Benfica gem has admirably stepped up and taken on the goalscoring burden. Enjoying a fine season in front of goal, Nunez has registered nine goals and seven assists in 24 domestic outings - but none have been more important than his last-gasp nodded effort against Forest.

Darwin Nunez - 23/24 Premier League Statistics Metric Output Squad rank Goals 10 2nd Assists 7 2nd Shots per game 3.4 1st Key passes per game 1.1 9th Overall rating 7.08 6th

In terms of Manchester City, and Co. face their local rivals on Sunday and have the chance to close the four-point gap between them and Klopp’s side at the summit of the English top tier. Arsenal face Sheffield United on Monday night with a shot at their first Premier League success since the 2003/04 season.

Klopp in delight over last-minute winner

'Wonderful feeling. I'm really happy.'

In the wake and jubilation of Nunez's last-miunte winner, Liverpool's latest match-winning goal in the Premier League since records began, Klopp was beaming in delight, all while describing their clash as their 'most difficult game'. Speaking to Sky Sports, via BBC Sport, the German tactician was perplexed over how his players have managed to navigate through such a tough period of four games in 11 days.

"Most difficult game we played because of the circumstances. Four games in 11 days is really tricky with the squad situation we have. It was super special. You could see it didn't go easy for us today in any part of the game. It's so hard. How we have four wins, I can't believe. "Incredible assist in the very last second. Wonderful feeling. I'm really happy. I can't ask for more than what the boys are doing. Next Sunday would be a massive game anyway. Before that we play a difficult game in Prague. We have to keep going, recover."

Up next for Liverpool is a trip to the Czech Republic capital for their Europa League duties. Looking to secure European glory this campaign, Klopp will be keen to field a strong team in their knockout match against Sparta Prague, all with their following Premier League fixture with Manchester City on the horizon.