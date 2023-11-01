Highlights Darwin Nunez scored an incredible goal to give Liverpool the lead against AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.

Nunez's goal came in the final 20 minutes of the match and left the Bournemouth goalkeeper with no chance to stop it.

The forward has been incredible all season long so far.

Darwin Nunez scored an absolutely sensational goal to give Liverpool the lead late in the second half as the Reds faced AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup. Goals from Cody Gakpo and Justin Kluivert had the two sides on even footing heading into the final 20 minutes of the match, but the Uruguyan stepped up to put Jurgen Klopp's side in front in the most extraordinary of ways.

Both sides had plenty of chances throughout the contest, and it was a surprisingly even game all things considered. The Cherries saw very little of the ball, with less than 35% possession, but managed to do a lot with very little and had more shots throughout the game than the visiting Reds.

It was Gakpo who opened the scoring for Liverpool, though, in the first half. The Dutchman put his side in front in the 31st minute, before Kluivert managed to tie things up shortly after the hour mark. The two teams weren't on even footing for long, though, as Nunez was on hand to re-establish Liverpool's lead in magnificent fashion.

Nunez left the goalkeeper with no chance

Following Bournemouth's equaliser, Liverpool began pushing forward furiously in search of a winner. After a long ball over the top of the Cherries' defence found Nunez, his heavy touch took him out wide, of the area, but that didn't deter him as he quickly danced into the box, before unleashing an unstoppable effort from an acute angle that sailed past Andre Radu, leaving him no chance of stopping it whatsoever. Check out footage of the wonder strike below.

Simply outrageous, right? What a way to send Klopp's side into the next round of the Carabao Cup too as they held on to win the contest 2-1. You'll do well to find a better goal tonight. It's just another display of the fine form that Nunez is in this season as he continues to take his game to an entirely new level.

Nunez has been superb this season

His wondergoal tonight aside, Nunez has been in breathtaking form so far this season for Liverpool. Whether it's hitting the back of the net himself, or creating goalscoring opportunities for his teammates, the Uruguayan has been doing it all so far. He's been simply magnificent and is showing why Klopp spent big on him last summer.

The forward has seven goals and four assists in all competitions so far this year and only Mohamed Salah has been more influential in the Reds' offense. Liverpool have taken a huge step forward this year in the Premier League after a disappointing campaign last time out and Nunez has played a significant role in that. Check out the table below to take a closer look at his season so far.

Player Appearances Goals Assists Darwin Nunez 14 7 4

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.