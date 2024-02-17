Highlights Liverpool took the lead against Brentford in the 35th minute thanks to Darwin Nunez's well-taken finish, assisted by Diogo Jota.

Nunez, signed for £85 million, stepped up in Salah's absence, dinking the ball past Flekken in a superbly worked goal.

Jota was replaced by Mohamed Salah due to an injury, while Jones was also subbed out for Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool opened the scoring in their 4-1 win over Brentford in their Premier League match-up with an audacious - yet well-taken - finish courtesy of Darwin Nunez, assisted by Diogo Jota, with the latter currently in red-hot form for Jurgen Klopp's Reds. The Uruguay talisman, who has come under fire for his finishing ability, deftly dinked the ball over a hapless Mark Flekken in the 34th minute.

Nunez, who was signed for a club-record £85 million back in June 2022, has been afforded the goalscoring responsibilities in Mohamed Salah’s absence, and he has stepped up to the plate against the Bees with his ninth goal of the Premier League season. Interestingly, he has managed to hit last campaign's nine-goal mark in six fewer outings.

Darwin Nunez - Liverpool Premier League statistics Season 22/23 23/24 Games 29 23 Goals 9 9 Assists 3 7 Yellow Cards 1 8 Red Cards 1 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 17/02/24

Klopp’s title-chasing outfit found themselves under the cosh before Nunez’s stunning finish and were defending a corner before they managed to open proceedings. The ball was pumped away towards the marauding duo of Jota and Nunez, with the former expertly setting up his onrushing teammate with the slightest of headed passes. The assist was exquisite, but the finish was the icing on the cake.

Alexis Mac Allister, often played out of position thanks to Liverpool's lack of midfield options, doubled their cushion 10 minutes after the restart. The Merseysiders were in cruise control since coming out of the tunnel for the second half - and their hard work paid off in the 55th minute as the Argentine finished a move in which Salah was, unsurprisingly, at the heart of.

It was then made three by Salah just 13 minutes later before Ivan Toney - Brentford's leading marksman - managed to grab what turned out to be a consolation with a typical striker's finish. Any hope of a comeback was beaten with a stick by Klopp's side with four minutes of normal play left to run as Cody Gakpo grabbed the club's fourth - and final - goal of the afternoon, with the league leaders taking home all the spoils.

Liverpool struck by duo of injury woes

Jones and Jota both made way in first half

While those of an Anfield persuasion were basking in delight in the wake of Nunez's goal, a collective sigh of concern quickly followed as Jota, who had started ahead of Salah, was replaced by the Egyptian King after going down with an injury. Christian Norgaard was involved as he landed on the Portuguese following a challenge, which then led to a stretcher being needed to take him off the Gtech Community Stadium turf.

A potential silver lining, however, is that the change marked the return of the goal-gobbling Salah after spending a month on the sidelines with a hamstring issue he picked up at the Africa Cup of Nations. Curtis Jones, too, was injured earlier in the affair as he made way for Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. Jones fell awkwardly following a challenge from Brentford's Norgaard - again - just before the half-hour mark.

Reluctant to be taken off, the 23-year-old looked to be in some discomfort - particularly with his left ankle. The Liverpool-born man tried to continue but was moving gingerly for Klopp's liking. With the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajectic already on the treatment table at Anfield, the Reds' injury woes are seemingly getting worse with every game.

Win over Brentford boosts title hopes

Reds now sit five points ahead of City and Arsenal

Now five points adrift at the summit of the English top flight, the chances of taking home the crown at the end of Klopp's final season as boss are still intact. That said, Manchester City and Arsenal - both on 52 points - are hot on their tail. Travelling to Brentford is, typically, not an easy place to go given the well-drilled nature of Thomas Frank's well-oiled machine - but Klopp managed to get one up on his Danish counterpart on this occasion and, as such, they are now in the driving seat.

Related Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal's remaining 23/24 Premier League fixtures ranked by difficulty The three teams will be battling it out to be crowned Premier League Champions - and one team has a slightly easier path to glory.

Liverpool could, however, inadvertently shoot themselves in the foot and become a victim of their own success with them firing on all fronts, domestically and on the European stage. There will come a time in the campaign where availablity will be the best ability for Klopp and his entourage and with the fixtures - and unfortunately, the injuries - showing no signs of slowing down, it will be a stressful time trying to navigate some sort of silverware in 2023/24.