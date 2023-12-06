Highlights Sheffield United put up a spirited effort against Liverpool despite their 2-0 loss, with the fans showing strong support for Chris Wilder's return.

Chris Wilder's return to Sheffield United didn't quite get off to the brightest of starts as his side took on and lost 2-0 to Liverpool at Bramall Lane. Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai sealed the deal for Jurgen Klopp's side, but it wasn't initially as straightforward as the Reds likely expected.

Van Dijk gave his team the lead in the first half, but the Blades gave it a real good go and the club's fans were in full voice as they welcomed Wilder back following the dismissal of Paul Heckingbottom. The atmosphere in the ground was electric but despite a spirited effort, the Reds claimed the win and sealed the result with a last-minute goal from Szoboszlai.

After Darwin Nunez won the ball from the Blades with a crunching tackle close to their area, he quickly whipped a ball across to the Hungarian who slotted it home. The Uruguayan couldn't resist taunting the crowd afterwards, though, in typical Nunez fashion.

Darwin Nunez taunted the crowd with facial expressions

After assisting Szoboszlai's strike, Nunez couldn't resist having the last laugh with the crowd who had been very vocal throughout the game. During the celebrations, he turned to the supporters in the stands and mocked them, making kissing expressions as they were clearly voicing their frustration over the result.

It was typical of Nunez, who can never quite resist taunting opponents and opposition fans whenever the situation calls for it. It won't be the last time we see something similar from the Uruguayan this year.

Nunez is having a fantastic sophomore season at Anfield

Signing last year, a lot was expected of Nunez when he first moved to Liverpool, but his debut campaign wasn't quite the resounding success that he'd have hoped it would be. This season, though, has been quite the opposite and he's been fantastic so far. Whether it's scoring, or creating chances for his teammates, he's been hugely impactful for Klopp's side and has played a massive role in their resurgence and title charge.

Darwin Nunez Liverpool record Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 40 14 4 2023/24 (still ongoing) 21 7 6

Right now, the Reds sit in second place, and while Mohamed Salah has undoubtedly been the star of the season so far for them, Nunez has also been key to their success and this will be the player that Klopp was hoping for when he splashed the cash to bring him into the fold last summer.

Reuters

Sheffield United have had a pretty terrible season so far, currently sitting dead last in the Premier League table and Heckingbottom was recently let go after three-and-a-half years in charge at Bramall Lane. The Blades made the decision to bring Wilder back to the club for his second spell in charge. The 56-year-old had become an icon at the Yorkshire club during his initial five-year spell in charge of them between 2016-2021. He guided them back to the Premier League for the first time in over a decade and few managers have forged a legacy at the club quite like he has in recent years.

Just how well his second spell will go remains to be seen, but his first game, against a very tough side like Liverpool, offered some encouragement from the way his team played, even if they did end up on the losing side.