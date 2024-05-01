Highlights Darwin Nunez has exceptional potential at Liverpool, and he will reach that if he addresses his challenges in front of goal.

Nunez, despite some huge misses, has shown glimpses of talent and improvement - and he could potentially reach a 20-goal-per-season level.

Liverpool should keep Nunez due to his potential alongside a lack of better options on the market.

Darwin Nunez will know first-hand that he hasn't been good enough for Liverpool this season when it comes to finishing chances - but BBC Sport journalist Raj Chohan has suggested that the Uruguayan can still blossom for the Reds as long as he receives some psychological training, which will see him "launch off" at Anfield.

Nunez is Liverpool's record signing having joined from Benfica for £85million back in 2022. He hasn't had a poor start to life on Merseyside, but there have been some huge chances go begging which could well have swung the Premier League title race in their favour amongst potentially being in the Champions League this season, as opposed to the Europa League after they finished fifth last season, four points behind Newcastle United.

Many have called for Nunez to be sold after becoming fed up with his wasteful nature, though it is clear to see that the talent is there in the former Benfica forward. And Chohan has stated that it would be easier to keep him rather than sell him and opt to use Luis Diaz or Cody Gakpo, who earn a combined £200k-a-week at Anfield, in a similar role due to the Uruguayan's huge potential.

Darwin Nunez's Potential is "Massive" Amid Struggles

Nunez has not been at the best of his potential for Liverpool

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a tweet that ridiculed calls for Nunez to go, Chahan suggested it will only be a matter of time until Nunez takes off in a Liverpool shirt, saying:

"Smart guy, Edwards will know that it’s just a psychological charge in front of goal that’s needed for him to launch off. It’s not a technical issue with his finishing. The potential upside is massive from something you can alter. You give up on Diaz and Gakpo’s capped ceilings before you give up on Nunez."

The forward has still recorded a respectable tally this season with 11 Premier League strikes, but huge misses, such as the one away at Luton Town, will leave a bad taste in the mouth of the Anfield faithful who after a collapse in April, have seen their club all but lose out in the title race.

Darwin Nunez Should Stay at Liverpool

There are other good forwards at Anfield but Nunez can become their best

Diogo Jota is likely the most prolific finisher that the Reds have in their squad, though Nunez's pace, power and unpredictability offers a different route. Should the Uruguayan star tighten up the chances that he misses, he would undoubtedly be one of the biggest assets at the club, especially with Mohamed Salah being touted with a move away from Liverpool and fans needing someone else to step up once he eventually departs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez has already scored more in the current campaign (18) than he did last season (15) for Liverpool.

The striker market this summer is relatively barren in terms of top strikers, and so it appears unlikely that they would be able to replace Nunez with anybody better for the time being - and as such, patience will be needed for him to reach his potential.

Nunez has 18 goals this season, enough to rank him as Liverpool's second top scorer this season behind Salah; and ranking ahead of Jota, Gakpo and Diaz, there is enough evidence to suggest that should he improve psychologically, Nunez may well go on to become a 20-goal-per-season striker in the Premier League.

