Highlights Liverpool remain 'calm' about Darwin Nunez's future at the club despite recent speculation over his future.

Nunez’s recent social media activity caught fans’ attention as he deleted all club-related posts.

Barcelona showed interest in Nunez, but are not in the position to offer a deal.

Liverpool are ‘calm’ over Darwin Nunez’s future as the club don’t want to sell him, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT. Despite recent speculations about the Uruguayan’s future, the Reds expect Nunez to be a part of the new era under manager Arne Slot and value his potential to improve.

Recently, Nunez received a lot of criticism from fans and pundits over his poor form as Liverpool crashed out of the Premier League title race after dropping points in four of the last six matches in the competition.

After the Reds' 4-2 victory over Tottenham, Nunez’s social media activity caught fans’ attention as the 24-year-old deleted all Liverpool-related posts, which could be understood as a sign of frustration from the Uruguayan.

Jacobs: Liverpool ‘Calm’ Over Nunez’s Future

However, despite the social media activity and lack of starts in Klopp's final matches, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Nunez is not expected to leave this summer despite recent rumors:

“Liverpool don't want to sell Darwin Nunez. Despite the clamor around his future, Liverpool, as ever, are calm, and they're starting a new era under Arne Slot, and they want Darwin Nunez to be a part of that. “Within Liverpool, on the training ground and at senior executive level, Nunez is valued not just for his goalscoring, but for his high ceiling, his potential to improve further, and be more consistent with his finishing, as well as all the unsung work he does in wide areas, holding up the ball, and providing assists.”

In 36 league appearances this season, Nunez scored 11 goals and provided eight assists. He averaged a Premier League goal every 186 minutes for the Reds this term, and fans can only hope his form will improve in his third season at Anfield.

Upon his £85m arrival in the summer of 2022, Nunez was considered ‘Jurgen Klopp’s man,’ as The Times reported that the Liverpool manager showed the most belief in the Uruguayan, while the club’s board favored the signing of Christopher Nkunku before he went to Chelsea.

Nunez Exit to Barcelona Unlikely

Earlier this month, Nunez was linked with a move to Barcelona. The Catalans are reportedly looking for a replacement for their star man, Robert Lewandowski, the highest earner at the club. The 35-year-old Polishman could be on the move to the MLS next summer as Barcelona will have to limit their spending on wages after La Liga slashed their salary cap to £175m.

However, it seems that Xavi will now have to look elsewhere to find a replacement. Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the Catalans are not yet ready to pursue Nunez in the upcoming transfer window.

He said:

“Barcelona are not in a position where they can necessarily afford to try and bid for Nunez.”

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nunez is set to hold talks soon with new manager Arne Slot over his future at the club after the Dutchman was announced as Jurgen Klopp's successor on Monday.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-05-24.