Highlights Liverpool's season is in jeopardy due to poor performances, sparking concerns about Jurgen Klopp's farewell.

In particular, their lack of a clinical touch in front of goal has cost them in Premier League games vs Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo have all had their stats from this season compared to see which players have been performing best and worst.

How things can change in a week. Liverpool's hopes of giving Jurgen Klopp a dream send-off this season are teetering on the edge of collapse as a self-destructive week saw the Reds react to a 2-2 draw against Manchester United by falling to a joint-heaviest 3-0 home defeat in European competition to Atalanta.

But just as a home fixture against Crystal Palace - a side Klopp's reign has seen the most victories come against - presented an opportunity to prevent an anti-climactic end to an era, a 1-0 loss imperiled any lingering treble hankerings on Sunday afternoon. If the Klopp era at Liverpool finishes with one Carabao Cup in the final year, after being in with a chance of a quadruple just a little over two weeks ago, individual errors will be put under the microscope.

And while Jarrell Quansah's costly pass played blindly across the face of goal at Old Trafford, alongside overplaying at the back in the following games against Atalanta and Palace, will tell one side of the dismal performances - others will rightly scrutinise the profligacy up top.

In their last two home fixtures in all competitions, the Reds - whilst having all of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and Cody Gakpo play at some point in each - have created an xG (expected goals) of +5, but have worryingly not found the net across their last 180 minutes of Anfield football.

With this being a case so often in Liverpool's season, all three of their strikers' Premier League stats from the 2023/24 campaign have been compared to work out which number nine is the best option for the Reds in the short and long term future. Under Klopp, a talisman is also ordered to get involved with creative buildup - and so team play stats have been factored into this article, too.

Shooting Stats

Nobody matches Diogo Jota's clinical edge

Darwin Nunez vs Diogo Jota vs Cody Gakpo - Shooting (PL 2023-24) Statistic Darwin Nunez Diogo Jota Cody Gakpo Goals 11 9 6 Penalty Goals 0 0 0 Minutes Per Goal 171 120 204 Goals Per Match 0.34 0.45 0.20 Shots 103 38 45 Shooting Accuracy (%) 51.81 66.67 50.00 Conversion Rate (%) 10.68 23.68 13.33 Big Chances Scored 6 5 5 Big Chances Missed 25 3 5

Coming out on top in seven of the nine shooting categories, Diogo Jota is the supreme finisher in the Liverpool roster. While both Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez have had stints playing on the flank, with the former filling in as a midfielder at the start of the season, it is perhaps no surprise that the fleet-footed Portuguese looks likely to be Klopp's most natural finisher.

But what might come as a surprise is the dominance in such categories. Averaging a goal every 120 minutes, Jota prevails far superior to Nunez's second-best, with a goal every 171 minutes. Furthermore, presenting a yawning chasm in both shooting accuracy and conversion rate, Jota has shown he can make a difference with very little opportunity, as opposed to his rivals, who need more shots to make attacking forays count towards the scoreline.

The most worrying statistic in this department is Darwin Nunez's tendency to miss glaring chances. Of the 31 big chances he's been set up with, he has only scored six, missing the other 25. But as Jota struggles with regular injuries, it is the Uruguayuan and Gakpo who are entrusted with attacking fortune, despite being far inferior in many key statistical areas.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Scoring 56 goals and assisting 17 in 163 Premier League appearances, only Mo Salah has more involvements than Diogo Jota - who has been prolific for both Wolves and Liverpool.

Team Play Stats

Darwin Nunez lives up to "Captain Chaos" title

Darwin Nunez vs Diogo Jota vs Cody Gakpo - Teamplay (PL 2023-24) Statistic Darwin Nunez Diogo Jota Cody Gakpo Assists 11 3 5 Big Chances Created 10 4 2 Passes 808 366 753 Pass Completion (%) 78.27 76.36 78.35 Through Balls 6 4 1 Crosses 17 8 15 Dispossessed 26 18 23

The only team play statistic not won by Darwin Nunez is pass completion, but even still, a -0.08% less accuracy is hardly a matter to dwell on. In every other area, Nunez has proved to be Liverpool's master creator from number nine. Interestingly, the Uruguayan fireball, criticised for his 'big chances missed' record, has also created the most big chances himself (with 10 compared to Gakpo's second-best of two).

Roberto Firmino was hailed for his omnipresent performances in a red shirt that saw him make the attack tick, even if he himself was not scoring. So it should be the same with Nunez, who has also assisted the most goals, and completed the most through balls, crosses, and passes of any Liverpool striker.

Nunez often uses his speed and energetic high press to make things happen for his club. Playing all along the front three, his versatility and never-say-die attitude deserves its flowers after his numbers have proven many wrong this term - even if the finishing touch still needs to be worked on.

Verdict

Diogo Jota wins but Nunez still offers a lot

Cody Gakpo has improved in recent weeks, and it remains to be seen where he fits in this Liverpool side. A new manager could get the best out of the Dutchman - but, right now, he offers very little compared to the clinical edge Jota brings to the side and the creativity Nunez has shown this term.

The former PSV winger has been eclipsed in almost every statistic analysed, with Jota's precision and conversion rate making him an easy choice for the number nine role. But with Nunez's team play a notable positive between him and Gakpo for second place, the Uruguayan definitely has a future on Merseyside.

Nunez always makes things happen when he's on the pitch. With his eight goals from the bench in all competitions - the most of any Liverpool player - he could serve Klopp's successor – whoever that might be – as an appealing option for late in the game, or he could well take up the left wing void should Luis Diaz make his dream move to Barcelona or PSG in the summer. With Salah's future also in doubt, all three may seriously need to step up next term too.

Stats in tables courtesy of Premier League (as of 15/04/24).