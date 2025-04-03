Darwin Nunez's strange yellow card has now been explained after the Liverpool forward was booked by referee Sam Barrott - despite being on the receiving end of a kick to the shins from Jordan Pickford. Much like the reverse fixture, the Merseyside derby once again sparked controversy on Wednesday night, as Liverpool beat Everton 1-0.

Debate continues over why neither the referee nor VAR saw fit to punish James Tarkowski’s reckless studs-up challenge on Alexis Mac Allister in the early stages, especially given that pundits like Gary Neville and Duncan Ferguson labelled it a "leg-breaker." Meanwhile, Diogo Jota’s goal ultimately decided the match, though Everton boss David Moyes insists it should have been disallowed for offside after Luis Diaz was stood beyond the defensive line.

Now, focus has shifted to the baffling decision to book Nunez, who was kicked by Pickford after play had already been halted for a previous foul earlier in the same sequence.

Why Darwin Nunez Was Booked After Clash With Pickford

He was shown yellow for unsporting behaviour

For all the criticism Darwin Nunez receives for his inconsistency in front of goal, he has always taken pride in making things happen - whether for better or worse. It’s this unpredictable nature that has earned him the nickname "Captain Chaos," and true to form, he was at the heart of the action just minutes after coming off the bench at Anfield.

Chasing down a long ball, the 25-year-old found himself one-on-one with Jordan Pickford, who clattered into him while attempting to clear the ball. Yet, despite being the one fouled, it was Nunez who ended up in the referee’s book. Watch the incident below: