Highlights Darwin Nunez has been tipped to thrive under a new Liverpool manager ahead of Jurgen Klopp's impending departure.

Arne Slot is the frontrunner to succeed Klopp after nine years in the Anfield hot seat.

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol thinks Nunez will do "every single thing" in his power to impress the incoming manager.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez can thrive under a new manager, former Reds' defender Steve Nicol believes. The Scotsman says the Uruguayan striker will "benefit as much as anybody" in the Liverpool team under new leadership, which looks increasingly likely to be Arne Slot from Eredivisie club Feyenoord.

Nunez has struggled to hit the heights expected at Anfield following his blockbuster £85 million move from Benfica in 2022. The forward was signed as the club's leading striker in a bid to keep up with champions Manchester City, who had beaten Liverpool to the Premier League title by a point in the campaign prior. City snapped up Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for just £52m earlier in the window. Both players have played 95 games for their respective clubs and Haaland has bagged an astonishing 88 goals compared to Nunez's respectable effort of 33.

Although he was signed under Jurgen Klopp's watchful eye, Nicol thinks a new manager could be good for the 24-year-old once the German boss departs Anfield at the end of the season after nearly a decade at the helm.

Nunez Will Benefit From a 'Complete Fresh Start'

Liverpool's club-record signing is tied down to the Reds until 2028

After failing in their pursuit of first-choice gaffers Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim, it looks increasingly likely that Feyenoord's 45-year-old manager Slot - who was heavily linked to Tottenham Hotspur last year - will succeed Klopp on Merseyside ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

It will be the first manager through the door at Anfield since Klopp's arrival in 2015, and although Nunez has only been at the club for two years, Nicol thinks that he will be one of the players who can most benefit from a fresh start while the club are also optimistic about Nunez's Liverpool future.

Speaking on ESPN, the former Scotland international, who played 468 times for Liverpool, said:

"I think of all the players at Liverpool who will be there next year, the fact that Arne Slot or whether it’s a new manager regardless, is probably going to be best for somebody like Darwin Nunez. "It’s a complete fresh start. There might be a little tinkering with how Liverpool play. That changes a lot of things on the field. "He’s the one that will probably benefit as much as anybody from the change of manager."

Nunez 'Guaranteed' To Hit the Ground Running Next Season

He will do "every single thing" to impress the new Liverpool manager

On paper, Nunez's record is not so bad. He has 18 goals in 53 games this season, with plenty of those appearances coming off the bench. He has 33 goals so far in his first two seasons in England, which is a decent return for a young striker learning his trade in arguably the most difficult league in the world.

But it is the chances he does not take that he is most criticised for, and some say his misfiring form is the reason Liverpool missed out on the Premier League title this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nunez has an expected goal difference of -5.1 in 53 games for Liverpool this season.

Nunez was recently labelled as "Klopp's man" at Anfield and has been tipped to leave the club in the summer to make way for a new striker. But Nicol insists that Nunez will be determined to make his Liverpool transfer work, and will be doing everything in his power to do so from day one of pre-season training after the summer break.

"The only thing I can guarantee you is that Darwin Nunez, from the very first day they get back, will be doing every single thing he can and more to impress Arne Slot," Nicol said. "It is a new start for him."

Stats courtesy of WhoScored, correct as of 14/05/2024.