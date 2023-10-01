Highlights Darwin Núñez's passionate reaction to Liverpool's controversial defeat against Tottenham shows his dedication to the club and willingness to fight for his team.

Núñez's comment on Liverpool's Instagram post demonstrates his unwavering support and unity with the team.

Despite being an unused substitute, Núñez's actions and comments indicate that he is ready to make a big impact and help the team bounce back in future games.

Darwin Núñez has endeared himself to the Liverpool fans even further by showing a passionate reaction after their side's controversial defeat against Tottenham on Saturday evening. The Reds were beaten 2-1 after a Joel Matip own goal in the 96th minute, although Jurgen Klopp's side did give a more than decent account of themselves.

Liverpool found themselves down to nine men for the final 20 minutes plus stoppage time after Diogo Jota was dismissed for two bookable offences in quick succession. Curtis Jones had controversially been sent off after VAR intervention in the first-half of the game for a challenge on Yves Bissouma, despite being shown a yellow card initially.

Luis Diaz thought he had put his side in front after a brilliant finish across the goalkeeper, however the Colombian was denied by the offside flag, and even more controversy ensued. VAR did not step in to overrule the decision to disallow the goal, even with Diaz looking to have timed his run well to the naked eye.

Goals from Heung-Min Son and Cody Gakpo saw the teams head into the break level with Spurs having a man advantage. Matip's unfortunate own goal was enough to send the home side above Liverpool and into second place in the Premier League.

Darwin Núñez send a message to travelling Liverpool fans

Nunez has been in fine form this season, but lost his starting place to Gakpo for the trip to Tottenham as Klopp looked for something different from his front line in this game. Nunez ended up being an unused substitute after the two red cards, despite being ready to be brought on moments before Jota saw red.

The Reds had to switch to a more defensive game plan, with Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Wataru Endo called upon instead of the Uruguayan forward. Had Jota stayed on the pitch, the plan would have been for Nunez to come on and have as big an impact as he did against Newcastle in similar circumstances earlier in the season.

Footage has emerged of the 24-year-old showing his love for the club by approaching the away support and applauding before pointing at the badge on his shirt and fist pumping while shouting passionately. It is believed he was screaming: "Liverpool," over and over.

This sort of mentality after a disheartening loss could be enough to show the fans that the players are going to do everything they can to make it right, with Nunez showing he is up for the fight.

An Instagram post from the official Liverpool account was captioned: "It ends in defeat," and the Reds' striker was quick to respond in the perfect way. Nunez' comment on the post read: Come on Liverpool, we are together and against everyone."

This is the kind of mentality that Klopp is likely to instill in his players for the coming games against Brighton and Everton in the league, as it will feel like everything went against them in this huge game. Two contentious red card calls, along with a wrong offside decision, would be enough to rile a team such as Liverpool up.

