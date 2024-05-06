Highlights Darwin Nunez has deleted all recent Liverpool posts from his Instagram account.

His social media activity has thrown his future with the Reds even further into doubt after inconsistent performances in front of goal.

Liverpool may look to sign a new elite striker to bolster their title ambitions if Nunez is moved on in the summer.

Darwin Nunez's latest social media activity suggests it could be time for the Uruguayan forward and Liverpool to part ways at the end of the season. The striker has had an up-and-down time at Anfield since joining from Benfica in 2022, and it looks like his time at the club could be coming to an end.

It was noticed just hours after Liverpool defeated Tottenham 4-2 at Anfield that Nunez had deleted all Instagram posts related to the club from the current campaign. His account now only has a picture from the day he signed for the Reds, as well as many from his Benfica days and international duty with Uruguay.

There have been suggestions in recent weeks that the English giants could look to cut their losses on the 24-year-old after his wasteful finishing has cost them in big moments during their campaign. The latest development of Nunez removing almost all mentions of his club from his Instagram could prove it's now time for him to move on, to everyone's benefit. Below are some of the reasons it may be in everyone's interest to find a proactive solution.

Darwin Nunez Statistics (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 34 11 8 Europa League 10 5 1 EFL Cup 5 1 3 FA Cup 3 1 1

Nunez Appears Low on Confidence

His performance levels have dropped significantly

In the aforementioned victory against Tottenham, Nunez was brought on as a second-half substitute to replace Luis Diaz. However, the forward failed to convert his big chance as he was set free by Mohamed Salah before firing his shot straight at the onrushing goalkeeper. Unfortunately for Nunez, this sums up his career in the Premier League so far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez has a goal-per-game ratio of 0.32 in the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

While he's improved his all-round game to become extremely involved in matches, his lack of a clinical edge has made some question his long-term ability to lead the line for one of the top teams in the country. There was a spell earlier in the season where Nunez looked to be full of confidence and playing really well, but since then, his confidence looks to have dropped significantly. A return of more than 30 goal contributions is impressive on the face of it, but there could have been so many more goals than the 18 he has managed at the time of writing.

A New Manager Signals a Fresh Start

Arne Slot could prefer Cody Gakpo

Arne Slot looks set to be the next permanent boss at Anfield with Jurgen Klopp departing at the end of the season after nine years in charge. It was reported in April that the German manager was the biggest driving force behind the signing of Nunez from Benfica and some within the club were unsure of the deal.

With Klopp moving on comes uncertainty for the Uruguay international. Michael Edwards has returned to lead the football operations at the club and could show a ruthless edge by moving the striker on if a suitable offer arrives in the summer. Slot's pending appointment could also spell danger for Nunez's Merseyside career, as the Dutch boss could prefer compatriot Cody Gakpo as his first-choice centre-forward.

Supporters Losing Patience With Forward

Jamie Carragher has questioned Nunez's future

Liverpool supporters have started to voice their frustration at Nunez's inconsistency in front of goal in recent weeks. The fan base has previously shown unconditional support for their Uruguayan forward, but that patience appears to now be running thin.

Even Jamie Carragher has weighed in on the debate as the Sky Sports pundit questioned whether the striker's future lay at Anfield or elsewhere after the Reds were beaten in the Merseyside derby. The ex-Liverpool defender said:

"After two years there's going to be no improvement in him. This is what he is. He can cause trouble but he's erratic with his finishing - it's not enough to win you trophies so there's a big decision to be made on him."

Carragher is a Liverpool fan at heart, and he was simply echoing the sentiments of other supporters. However, with the recent events of Nunez deleting Liverpool posts from his social media account, the forward needs to feel support from everyone at the club until that decision on his future is made. View a post below that suggests the same.

Liverpool Need an Elite Striker

The Reds have title ambitions

Had there been a clinical finisher leading the line for the Reds in the 2023-24 campaign, there's every chance they could have become champions. Liverpool's title charge has stuttered after some poor results due to a lack of a good goalscorer. Nunez has missed 27 big chances in the Premier League season, which hasn't helped Klopp's side's chances.

Should all ties be cut between the club and the player in the summer transfer window, it's likely Edwards and Richard Hughes will be in the market to bring in a deadly forward that can propel the Reds to a higher level in the 2024/25 season.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt and the Premier League (Correct as of 06/05/2024)