There are still a handful of deals that may be completed before the summer transfer window closes. One of those is Darwin Nunez switching Liverpool and Anfield for Arsenal and the Emirates Stadium. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Uruguayan was unhappy with his role in Arne Slot's team and speculation about a move away began to circulate.

Now, rumours of a possible transfer to Arsenal have surfaced, with insiders suggesting the Gunners are seriously interested, per Liverpool.com. They are keen to try and bolster their forward line in an effort to finally usurp Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. Having come close in the last two seasons, Mikel Arteta's side fell short and many believe that a major reason for their failure was the lack of an explosive forward to lead the lines.

Kai Havertz filled the role throughout the second half of the 2023-24 campaign and did a fine job, but it's not his natural position. As a result, Arteta's side are still looking for a number nine and if the reports are to be believed, Nunez is the man they've set their sights on. Would he be an improvement on who they have right now, though? Let's take a look.

Shooting

Havertz is the clear winner in front of goal

The most vital ability of any striker is their skills in front of goal. As a result, it's important to take a look at how effective someone is in that area if you want them to lead your front line. While Havertz isn't naturally a striker, he actually put up better numbers than both Nunez and Jesus overall.

The German scored more league goals last season. He had a higher shot accuracy, hitting the targets with 54.9% of his shots and had the highest conversion rate of the three with over a quarter of his strikes hitting the back of the net. Nunez came out on top in terms of the number of shots on target he averaged per 90 minutes. Jesus was significantly the worst of the trio, failing to lead a single statistic.

Nunez vs Jesus vs Havertz shooting statistics per 90 in Premier League 2023/24 Stat Nunez Jesus Havertz Goals 11 4 13 Shots on target 2.1 1.2 1 Shot accuracy 53.49% 48.72% 54.9% Conversion rate 12.79% 10.26% 25.49%

Passing

Havertz is the clear winner again

These days, it can be just as important for a striker to set up his teammates as it is scoring themselves. More and more forwards are effective at creating chances for others now and that's why it's become a key metric in judging how good a player can be leading the lines. Throughout the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, Nunez had more assists than both Jesus and Havertz, with eight.

In terms of his playmaking and passing, though, that's the only category that he comes out on top of. Havertz, again, is dominant here. The former Chelsea man had the highest pass accuracy, completing 81.12% of his passes, nearly 10% more than Nunez's own record. The German also had the highest cross accuracy, with 16.67%. Havertz also completed an average of 18 passes in his opponent's half per game throughout the season, better than both Nunez's and Jesus' averages.

Jesus did lead the way in two statistics, though, creating more chances on average per 90 minutes, with 1.8 than either of the others. He also had a far superior success rate with his long passes, completing 87.5% of them, nearly double Nunez.

Nunez vs Jesus vs Havertz passing statistics per 90 in Premier League 2023/24 Stat Nunez Jesus Havertz Assists 8 5 7 Chances created 1.5 1.8 1.6 Passing accuracy 71.61% 81.02% 81.12% Long pass accuracy 44% 87.5% 47.06% Crossing accuracy 15.79% 11.11% 16.67% Passes completed in opponents half 12.1 17 18

Dribbling

Jesus is the winner here

At times, all three of the forwards have been forced to play out wide and they've all shown their ability to progress up the pitch with the ball at their feet. These days, a lot of emphasis has been placed on passing and trying to break down defences with intricate link-up play, but it never hurts to have a star who can dance through the backline with the ball and that's why it's important for a striker to be a strong dribbler.

This time, it's Jesus who shines as the Brazilian comes out on top in seven of the eight statistics. The former City man completed 2.2 take ons per 90 minutes, had the highest success rate when attempting to take on his opponents and won the most fouls per game. He also had the most touches in his opposition's box, contested the most ground duels and had the highest success rate in those subsequent ground duels. He also lost possession more than either Nunez or Havertz, though.

His Arsenal teammate did record more ball recoveries per 90 minutes than the others, while Nunez didn't come out on top in any of the dribbling categories.

Nunez vs Jesus vs Havertz dribbling statistics per 90 in Premier League 2023/24 Stat Nunez Jesus Havertz Take ons completed 0.7 2.2 0.6 Take on success 42.86% 53.85% 45.71% Fouls won 0.7 2 1.6 Ground duels contested 6.2 11.9 7.1 Ground duels success 37.41% 46.67% 44.44% Ball recoveries 2.5 3.6 4.2 Possession lost 11.4 14.8 10.3 Touches in opposition box 9 9.5 6.6

Overall Verdict

Nunez doesn't compare favourably

Having won just two of the 18 statistics looked at, it's hard to say that Nunez would be an upgrade for Arsenal's front line. He would provide incredible depth to the team and, as proven in the past, he's always capable of changing a game at the drop of a hat. Havertz is seemingly the more impressive man to lead the front line, though, putting up better shooting and passing numbers pretty much across the board last year.

Still, Nunez would be a solid addition to the Gunners' squad and while he might not be enough to usurp Havertz in the starting line-up, having the option to bring him off the bench could be a difference maker and be the final piece of the puzzle that helps Arteta finally lift the Premier League title.

