Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers aim to challenge the Boston Celtics for Eastern Conference supremacy next season.

The 76ers have the talent in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, but need to re-tool their roster.

Darryl Morey must acquire additional three-point shooting and on-ball defense, possibly through free agency or trades.

As the Boston Celtics attempt to run back their title-winning effort, Eastern Conference rivals are gearing up to knock the champions off their throne.

In recent days, we’ve seen the New York Knicks work to do so, trading for Mikal Bridges. The Philadelphia 76ers also have their eye on the Eastern Conference throne, with GM Darryl Morey claiming that they “plan” on being the best team in the Eastern Conference next season.

Philadelphia was ways away from achieving such this season. After a 47-35 record, they earned the seventh seed in the East before bowing out to the Knicks in six games in the first round.

2023-24 NBA Eastern Conference Regular Season Standings Team Record Boston Celtics 64-18 New York Knicks 50-32 Milwaukee Bucks 49-33 Cleveland Cavaliers 48-34 Orlando Magic 47-35 Indiana Pacers 47-35 Philadelphia 76ers 47-35 Miami Heat 46-36

With former MVP Joel Embiid in the midst of his dominant prime and guard Tyrese Maxey budding towards superstar status, the 76ers have the high-end talent to compete with the best of the best.

However, the 64-win Celtics pose a difficult problem as one of the very best teams in modern history. Still, when healthy, Philadelphia boasts a top two that can compete with Boston’s two superstars.

Philadelphia Must Re-Tool Around Their Star Duo

Morey must place the right pieces next to Embiid and Maxey

Alas, Tobias Harris is off Philadelphia’s books, giving them cap space to improve their roster around Embiid and Maxey. Big names such as Paul George have been linked to the 76ers should they choose to pursue a third star.

However, they could also benefit greatly from acquiring multiple impact players next to their stars rather than throwing all their eggs in one basket for another star. Ultimately, Philadelphia most needs additional three-point shooting and on-ball defense on their roster.

After Embiid and Maxey, Philadelphia's four primary playoff contributors last season were Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris, Kyle Lowry, and Nicolas Batum. While these individuals can bring value to a playoff team, as a whole, this supporting cast proved inefficient in the 76ers’ series loss to the Knicks.

They had a hard time containing Jalen Brunson and the Knicks offense while not always being able to capitalize on Embiid’s gravity. In free agency, players such as Klay Thompson , Bruce Brown, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could bring a positive impact to the 76ers. However, the trade market may be the best way for Morey to make some moves to bolster this roster.

Regardless, Morey will likely have to make a series of roster moves to fulfill his plans of sitting atop the East.