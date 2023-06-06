Manchester United now look poised to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer as a means of boosting their midfield options.

Mount’s current deal at the west London club has 12 months left to run, though the 36-cap England international has refused to sign a contract extension.

The Blues were initially keen to keep hold of their dynamic midfielder, but have now stated that they will not stand in the way of a potential deal.

According to The Telegraph, Erik ten Hag’s United are preparing to make an offer of £50 million for Mount this month.

In the meantime, fans are divided on whether this high-profile signing will be worthwhile or not.

Some are finding it difficult to look past his turgid 2022/23 season.

Others, meanwhile, remember the Mount of the previous campaign, who hit double figures for both goals and assists.

However, statistics calculated by Opta - per The Sun - show that Mount may not have much of an impact on the Red Devils' engine room as the Old Trafford faithful might expect.

How does Mason Mount compare to Man Utd's other midfielders?

The data-based platform compared United’s key target with two of United’s most offensively-minded midfielders.

Interestingly, the stats provided cover all three players’ all-time Premier League careers, so it’s not solely based on Mount’s subpar 2022/23 season.

And it’s fairly dismal reading for those of United persuasion.

You can check out the numbers in full by checking out the graphic below.

Comparing Mason Mount to Christian Eriksen & Bruno Fernandes

In the majority of areas, both Red Devils midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen have outperformed Mount.

Mount only exceeds both his potential teammates on tackles having amassed 1.71 per 90, while Fernandes and Eriksen have completed 1.69 and 1.32.

However, that is where the fun stops.

In fact, the ex-Derby loanee only betters Eriksen on one other category, whereas Fernandes one-ups him on every other one.

Mount has recorded 0.25 goals per 90, whereas the Dane sits a little lower on 0.22, with his teammate Fernandes on 0.37.

In the assists department, both of United’s employees have outperformed Mount, who has accrued 0.2 per 90.

Fernandes and Eriksen have registered 0.28 and 0.31, respectively.

Also, despite winning the tackle category, Mount’s 0.8 tackles won per 90 were far less superior than Eriksen’s 0.93 and Fernandes’ 0.94.

The Denmark and Portuguese internationals both amassed more touches than Mount per 90 with 78.04 and 75.45, whereas the English ace touched the ball, on average, 64.72 times.

The Chelsea star also falls short of the United duo on both passing metrics.

Mount completed 43.82 passes per 90, whereas Eriksen’s 57.61 and Fernandes’ 55.71 records are far more significant.

This is also the case for successful passes per 90, as Eriksen has accrued 47.05 and his midfield partner has completed 43.36.

Mount, however, counts a mere 37.28.

Finally, the Chelsea ace’s return of 0.86 shots on target per 90 is not enough to match the registered shots on target tallies from either Fernandes and Eriksen who have accrued 1.12 and 0.99, respectively.