Highlights Opta Analyst has predicted the final Premier League table for the 2024/25 campaign.

Using a supercomputer to simulate the season 10,000 times, they've now revealed where they think every team will finish.

It could be a much better year for Chelsea after a period of struggle.

With the Premier League's return on the horizon, many football fans, ex-players and pundits alike will all be trying to predict just how the most unpredictable league in all of football will play out. It's a thankless task and can either leave you looking like a genius or very silly by the time May rolls around.

Well, Opta Analyst have had a go at predicting how the final league table will look once the 2024/25 campaign wraps up. Using a supercomputer, they have simulated the season 10,000 times and accumulated enough data to make a very informed call on where each team in England's top flight will finish.

Opta Analyst's predicted final 2024/25 Premier League table Position Team Expected points 1. Manchester City 88.7 2. Arsenal 77.6 3. Liverpool 74.0 4. Chelsea 61.7 5. Newcastle United 60.5 6. Manchester United 58.5 7. Tottenham Hotspur 58.2 8. Aston Villa 54.1 9. Crystal Palace 52.7 10. West Ham United 49.1 11. Brighton & Hove Albion 49.0 12. Fulham 48.0 13. Everton 46.7 14. Brentford 46.3 15. Bournemouth 45.1 16. Wolverhampton Wanderers 42.5 17. Nottingham Forest 39.3 18. Leicester City 35.0 19. Ipswich Town 34.1 20. Southampton 33.9

Relegation Zone

Leicester City, Ipswich Town & Southampton

The supercomputer is not predicting a happy season for any of the newly promoted sides this year. After simulating the campaign 10,000 times, it's slated Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton to all drop straight back down to the Championship at the first time of asking. Whether it's the lack of quality recruitment, potential point deductions, or just the sheer gap in talent between them and the rest of the pack, it's going to be a tough year for all three teams.

There won't be much in it in terms of their final positions in the bottom three, though, with the expected points tally separating the trio by a total of 1.1 points from 18th to 20th.

Bottom Half

Brighton, Fulham, Everton, Brentford, Bournemouth, Wolves & Nottingham Forest

Just above the relegation zone, the supercomputer thinks Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers will come close to the drop zone, but ultimately have enough to avoid going down. Both sides have had mixed campaigns over the last couple of years, but should hold onto their spot in the top flight according to the data.

Just above them, Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, Everton, Brentford and Bournemouth have been tipped to finish in the bottom half of the league. That might be disappointing for fans of Brighton, Fulham and Bournemouth who have all showed plenty of promise at times and the Cottagers have had a solid transfer window. For Brentford and Everton, though, they'll be happy to just avoid any sort of relegation drama this year.

Mid Table

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace & West Ham United

Another club with an impressive transfer window is West Ham United. The Hammers have recruited well during Julen Lopetegui's first summer in charge, but that won't help them finish any higher than 10th, according to Opta. Just above them, Crystal Palace have been predicted to finish ninth. The Eagles finished the 2023/24 campaign very strongly following the appointment of the exciting Oliver Glasner and despite losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer, they're expected to carry that form into the new season.

It will be a disappointing campaign for Aston Villa. Last season was historic for Unai Emery's men as they qualified for the Champions League for the first time in over half a century. Playing in football's biggest club competition could be their undoing, though, as they've been tipped to finish eighth, and outside of any European place.

European Places

Newcastle United, Manchester United & Tottenham Hotspur

Moving into the European qualification spots, Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to once again finish outside of the top four. It won't be what fans of the North London club want to hear, but having simulated the campaign 10,000 times, the supercomputer has them finishing seventh. Having kept Erik ten Hag in charge, it's also been suggested that Manchester United could have a slightly better campaign compared to the last one.

The Red Devils have been predicted to finish sixth, which is lower than their expectations considering the signings they've made this summer including Matthijs de Ligt. Ahead of them, Newcastle United have been tipped to finish fifth which would be an improvement on last year, but not quite where the club wants to be going forward.

Top Four

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool & Chelsea

Looking at the top four and, for the most part, it's the usual suspects. Manchester City are expected to win the Premier League once again, which is no real bold claim. Arsenal and Liverpool have also been tipped to replicate last season and finish second and third again respectively.

Surprisingly, though, the supercomputer has predicted Chelsea to return to the top four and qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2022. The last couple of years have been tumultuous, to say the least, for the Blues. There's been chaos at the club, with a simply ridiculous number of players coming and going through the doors since Todd Boehly bought the club.

While things seemed to be heading in a promising direction towards the end of the 2023/24 campaign, the club and then manager Mauricio Pochettino mutually agreed to part ways and he was replaced this summer by former Leicester boss Enzo Maresca. Despite having never managed in the English top flight, the supercomputer has predicted Chelsea to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League. It would be a dream start for the new boss and a huge step in the right direction for the club.