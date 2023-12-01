Highlights The final Champions League group stage fixtures are set to take place soon, with several teams still hoping to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

Opta's supercomputer has calculated each team's chances of qualifying for the next round and how great a chance they have of making it to the latter stages of the competition.

While Arsenal and Manchester City are given a decent chance of lifting the trophy, both Manchester United and Newcastle have a big challenge ahead of them if they want to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Europe’s most prestigious competition, the Champions League, is nearing the end of 2023/24’s group stages. Some teams have already secured their place in the knockout stages, while some are already down and out as we enter the final scheduled round of fixtures.

Those that have the pleasure of knowing that their last group stage outing has no detrimental effect on their overall position will be able to put the handbrake on and rest crucial personnel ahead of the business end of Europe’s top-tier competition. Whereas those who are requiring a win will be placing trust on their goal-gobbling forwards and resolute defences to grind out much-needed victories.

And as the Champions League hurtles towards its potentially dramatic concluding stages, the repercussions extend past group standings with the outcomes having a crucial influence on where they land in next season’s 2025 Club World Cup and this campaign’s Europa League. With just the solitary fixture for all 32 sides to play, the forthcoming results could be the difference between coming one step closer to triumphing in the Champions League or duly crashing out.

Will Manchester United make it through? How much of a chance do Real Madrid have of regaining their status as European champions? Will Newcastle United pull off a shock progression? These are all question that have been answered by Opta’s supercomputer, and we are here to give you a run through of each group and display the array of possibilities as we head into the final match week.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Group A

Thanks to their imperious European form, Bayern Munich have secured passage to the knockout stages – but second place is still up for grabs. Copenhagen, Galatasaray, and Manchester United all have a chance – of varying degrees – of joining the Bavarian outfit in the next stage of the competition.

The Premier League side have struggled to find a groove on Tuesday and Wednesday nights and now have a 66.3% chance of finishing rock bottom of Group A, with several permutations required for them to escape Group A. With a 6% chance of qualifying, Erik ten Hag and his men will take solace in their 27.6% chance of finishing third and dropping down to the Europa League. According to Opta’s supercomputer, Copenhagen – who will be competing on home soil – have a better chance of qualifying over their opponents Galatasaray (55.2% vs 38.7%).

Group A Position Club 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 1. Bayern Munich 100% 0% 0% 0% 2. Copenhagen 0% 55.2% 25.6% 19.1% 3. Galatasary 0% 38.7% 46.7% 14.6% 4. Manchester United 0% 6% 27.6% 66.3%

Group B

The top two spots of Group B have already been confirmed going into match week six, with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Peter Bosz’s PSV Eindhoven respectively ending their group stage campaign in 1st and 2nd. Europa League action is still in contention between Lens and perennial winners of the competition, Sevilla. The two clubs lock horns in the final game of the group stage, with the fourth-placed Spanish side requiring a win to achieve progression, while the home side are the favourites to go through (74.8%).

Interestingly, Arsenal have a 16.6% chance of reaching the final, while securing the Champions League trophy is also a viable option (7.5%). Having never won the coveted trophy, perhaps 2023/24 is their best opportunity to do so, given they have the high-flying Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli propelling them forward.

Group B Position Club 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 1. Arsenal 100% 0% 0% 0% 2. PSV Einhoven 0% 100% 0% 0% 3. Lens 0% 0% 74.8% 25.2% 4. Sevilla 0% 0% 25.2% 74.8%

Group C

Real Madrid have secured the top spot going into match week six, mainly thanks to the incredible efforts and goals from Jude Bellingham, and can put the handbrakes on knowing that their spot in the knockout stages is safe and secure. Looking past the group stages, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are favoured to progress into the depths of the competition and have been calculated a 13.2% chance of lifting the trophy at Wembley Stadium.

Last season’s quarter finalists, Napoli, are also poised to be the second team from Group C to progress (94.6%), though should they slip up against Braga – who have a 5.4% chance of progressing – they could finish third and join those teams being demoted to the Europa League. Winless Union Berlin will need to contend with Madrid on the final matchweek in order to continue their European venture, albeit in its second tier, and have been given an 8% chance of doing so and finishing third. Braga, on the other hand, are strong favourites to drop into the Europa League (86.7%).

Group C Position Club 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 1. Real Madrid 100% 0% 0% 0% 2. Napoli 0% 94.6% 5.4% 0% 3. Braga 0% 5.4% 86.7% 8% 4. Union Berlin 0% 0% 8% 92%

Group D

Although Real Sociedad and Inter Milan, who are sitting 1st and 2nd place, respectively, have both booked their spot in the knockout stages, it’ll come down to the final match week to decipher who progresses as group winners, with the side from the Italian capital favoured to do so (55.6% vs 44.4%). Red Bull Salzburg are on course to finish third and drop down to Thursday night football, with a draw against Benfica enough to see them do just that (83.4%). Should the Portuguese side pull off a result, however, they’ll be the Group D team to secure the Europa League spot (16.6%).

Having reached last season’s final against Manchester City, Inter have a 15.1% chance of making it two finals in as many years. Their chances of winning the competition are much slimmer, however, with Opta’s supercomputer handing them a 7.5% chance of securing their second-ever Champions League. There could be more heartbreak in store for Simone Inzaghi's side.

Group D Position Club 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 1. Real Sociedad 44.4% 55.6% 0% 0% 2. Inter Milan 55.6% 44.4% 0% 0% 3. RB Salzburg 0% 0% 83.4% 16.6% 4. Benfica 0% 0% 16.6% 83.4%

Read More: UEFA Champions League Table - 2023/2024 standings

Group E

Both Atlético Madrid and Lazio have sealed passage into the last 16, but it’ll come down to match week six to decide who progresses top of Group E. Diego Simeone’s side are strong favourites (83.4%), while a win for Lazio (16.6%) could see them shock the group.

The Madrid-based side, according to Opta’s calculations, have ample chance to progress to the latter stages of this season’s competition and could even secure an unforeseen trophy to add to their collection, with them having a 5.5% chance of etching their names onto the silverware. Reaching the quarter-finals (60.4%) and the semi-finals (28.9%) are much more realistic, however. Meanwhile, Celtic’s Champions League run is over and Feyenoord are 100% finishing in third place.

Group E Position Club 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 1. Altetico Madrid 83.4% 16.6% 0% 0% 2. Lazio 16.6% 83.4% 0% 0% 3. Feyenoord 0% 0% 100% 0% 4. Celtic 0% 0% 0% 100%

Group F

The Group of Death is living up to its name, given that all teams have a chance of reaching the knockout stages. Borussia Dortmund are the only team to have secured their passage with one game left to play, with a 70.3% chance of topping the group.

A win for Paris Saint-Germain, away at Dortmund, would, however, see them top the group on goal difference, but there's just a 29.7% chance of that happening. Newcastle’s chances of qualification (37.6%) hit a major stumbling block thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s somewhat controversial 98th-minute spot-kick in the previous matchweek, but even if they do exit, Eddie Howe will not reportedly be 'under pressure' at St James' Park.

As such, to reach qualification, Eddie Howe’s team will need to overcome Milan at St James’ Park and hope that Dortmund secure a point against PSG. Albeit a slim chance, Milan could grasp progression (10.6%) with a win over Newcastle on the assumption that Dortmund also beat PSG. Wow, what a set of matches we could be in for!

Group F Position Club 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 1. Borussia Dortmund 70.3% 29.7% 0% 0% 2. PSG 29.7% 22.1% 48.2% 0% 3. Newcastle 0% 37.6% 38.4% 23.9% 4. AC Milan 0% 10.6% 13.3% 76.1%

Group G

Group G is much more cut and dry with all four teams having guaranteed their final positions going into the final match day, with Manchester City top, Red Bull Leipzig will be joining them in the knockout rounds, while Young Boys and Crvena Zvezda will finish third and fourth, respectively.

No matter the results in match week six, no changes will be made to the standings. In terms of the knockout stages, Pep Guardiola’s men have a 45.4% chance of reaching the final and a 29.4% of winning the whole competition twice on the trot. Second-placed Leipzig – perhaps surprisingly – have a 7.1% chance of becoming a 2023/24 finalist, with a mere 2.7% chance of being crowned champions.

Group G Position Club 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 1. Manchester City 100% 0% 0% 0% 2. RB Leipzig 0% 100% 0% 0% 3. Young Boys 0% 0% 100% 0% 4. Crvena Zvezda 0% 0% 0% 100%

Read More: UEFA Champions League Stats 2023/2024

Group H

Crowned as Group H winners, Xavi’s Barcelona are through to the next round of fixtures, while Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk will battle it out in Portugal to join the Spanish outfit. Porto need to secure a win or a draw to proceed to the round of 16, while their matchweek six opponents require a win at costs to advance, meaning that they only have a 12.3% chance of finishing second.

At the bottom of Group H without a point, Royal Antwerp, therefore, have a 100% chance of finishing fourth and their 2023/24 Champions League campaign is practically over. Should they suffer a defeat to Barça on the final matchday, they’d become the 21st team, since the competition’s re-branding in 2003/04, to lose all six group games.