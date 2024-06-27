Highlights Euro 2024 has reached the knockout rounds after an enthralling group stage and only 16 teams remain in contention to lift the trophy in July.

England, Germany, and Spain are favourites to win Euro 2024, with the Three Lions having the highest chance at 19.12%.

Austria is the surprise package with an 11.82% chance of reaching the final and a 3.64% shot at winning.

Euro 2024's group stages have reached their conclusion and fans now know the 16 teams left in contention to achieve glory in Germany. Some of the most successful nations in football history advanced through to the Round of 16.

Gareth Southgate's England, Germany and France are among the most talented squads still in the competition, and it's likely they will still be in the mix by the time the semi-finals roll around. While there are the usual suspects with favourable odds still in the competition, several teams have taken the tournament by storm and battled against the tide to secure qualification from their group.

That said, Opta Analyst have provided all the data necessary as Euro 2024 reaches the knockout rounds. Below is a breakdown of the chances each of the 16 sides have of winning the trophy, as well as a comprehensive look at how far all the teams are likely to go.

8 Favourites

England, Germany, Spain, France, Portugal, Netherlands, Italy, Austria

While Gareth Southgate and his players were subjected to jeers and criticism during the group stages due to their lacklustre displays, England are the favourites to lift the iconic trophy in mid-July. A stern defence and Harry Kane's goalscoring brilliance could be vital to the Three Lions' success as they find themselves on the kinder side of the draw, on paper at least.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Serbia (1) scored fewer goals in the Euro 2024 group stage than England (2).

The host nation, Germany, is the most likely side to face England in the final of the competition after impressing in the tournament's first phase. Julian Nagelsmann's side opened their campaign with resounding wins against Scotland and Hungary before drawing with a stubborn Switzerland side. A tie with Denmark now looms for the team playing on home soil.

Spain, France and Portugal have all won the European Championships since the turn of the century, and as always, these three nations are set to be in the mix when it reaches crunch time. The Spanish have looked like the more settled unit of the trio, but talismanic figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe could once again prove to be integral to their respective country's successes.

Related Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament Power Rankings Euro 2024 has finally arrived and GIVEMESPORT looks at the top contenders to win the Player of the Tournament award.

The Netherlands and Italy are given significantly smaller chances of reaching the final and even slimmer opportunities of winning the major honour. Both teams stuttered through their groups but are still among the eight most likely candidates to taste glory. Meanwhile, the surprise package of Euro 2024, Austria, have an 11.82% chance of reaching the final and a 3.64% opportunity to pull off a Greece 2004-esque feat.

8 Favourites to Win Euro 2024 Country Round of 16 Quarter-Finals Semi-Finals Final Champions England 100% 81.80% 55.47% 38.20% 19.12% Germany 100% 69.58% 41.81% 24.60% 16.09% Spain 100% 82.44% 44.64% 24.66% 15.41% France 100% 68.27% 39.91% 20.74% 13.26% Portugal 100% 75.72% 41.16% 20.25% 12.48% Netherlands 100% 67.54% 40.69% 18.52% 6.73% Italy 100% 53.08% 22.30% 12.28% 4.46% Austria 100% 59.93% 29.07% 11.82% 3.64%

8 Outsiders

Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Georgia

Switzerland proved they can hold their own against the bigger nations as they were just moments away from topping their group by beating Germany in their own backyard. Of the eight outsiders, Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and co are the most likely to achieve one of the biggest upsets of all time.

Belgium were booed off the field after a disappointing goalless draw against Ukraine saw The Red Devils scrape through to the round of 16 with four points. Despite being the third-highest team in FIFA's official rankings, Domenico Tedesco's men are given just over a 2% chance of finally securing a major international honour.

Related Why the Euro 2024 Pitches Have Been So Bad The grass has been a nightmare for players to deal with so far and there are several reasons for that

Turkey and Denmark both have players capable of magical moments, but neither are expected to advance past the quarter-finals of the competition after having rather up-and-down group phases. Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia are all likely to be eliminated in the next two rounds based on the odds, but they all worked wonders to reach the knockouts in the first place.

Georgia are the least favoured team to go all the way, but the nation will be galvanised by the incredible 2-0 victory they secured against Portugal to advance to the next round. In fact, there's a bigger chance of Austria getting their hands on the trophy than Georgia even getting to the semi-finals.

8 Outsiders to Win Euro 2024 Country Round of 16 Quarter-Finals Semi-Finals Final Champions Switzerland 100% 46.92% 16.41% 7.65% 2.26% Belgium 100% 31.73% 12.77% 4.61% 2.09% Turkey 100% 40.07% 16.72% 5.40% 1.35% Denmark 100% 30.42% 10.52% 3.30% 1.24% Romania 100% 32.46% 13.52% 4.12% 0.93% Slovakia 100% 18.20% 5.82% 2.01% 0.41% Slovenia 100% 24.28% 6.16% 1.32% 0.40% Georgia 100% 17.56% 3.04% 0.53% 0.13%

All data in this article are courtesy of Opta Analyst (Correct as of 27/06/2024).