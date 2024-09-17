An exciting new era of the hotly-anticipated Champions League is upon us with a handful of teams kick-starting their respective campaigns on Tuesday 17 September and Opta, via The Telegraph, have revealed that clubs that win half their group games will likely secure passage into the Round of 16.

Liverpool travel to AC Milan, Real Madrid host VfB Stuttgart and Aston Villa face off against Young Boys in the first round of the fresh, revamped style of Europe’s premier competition with plenty of hard-to-miss encounters also on the horizon.

In the wake of a new-look format, fans of all teams are wondering what it will take to venture deep into the tournament’s latter stages. So, how many points will each side need to progress into the knockout rounds of this season’s all-enthralling competition?

Opta Reveal Points Threshold for Round of 16 Qualification

Clubs have a chance to progress automatically or through a play-off round

Of the 36 teams, the top eight will automatically progress to the last 16 with their league positions taken into account. Additionally, a play-off round will be introduced for those who finished between ninth to 24th in the league phase.

The latter teams will go through to a two-legged knockout tie to decide the remaining spots in the last 16. These play-off ties will, much like the top eight finishers, be seeded.

According to the aforementioned report from The Telegraph, Opta have insisted that all 36 competing teams are likely to need to win shy of 33% of their matches to reach the new play-off stage, formed using the ‘Swiss model’.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The new format will increase the number of games from 125 to 187 in total.

But how many points, exactly, could be enough to see them progress?

For clubs vying for a top-eight finish, the most likely individual such cut-off was calculated to be 15 points – equating to five wins from eight matches, or four wins and three draws. It’s a tally which was found to have a 44.934% chance of securing a spot in the knockout rounds.

Elsewhere, for those who finish between ninth and 24th in the all-crucial league phase, a nine-point haul from their round of fixtures was found to be the most likely cut-off point. The likelihood of that securing a spot in the play-off spots is 53.463%, according to Opta’s calculations.

Champions League - Opta's Points Calculations League phase position Points likely needed to progress Chance of progression (%) 1-8 15 44.934% 9-24 9 53.463%

Explaining the Champions League’s Group Phase

The bottom 12 teams are eliminated instantly

Close

For years now, Champions League fans have become accustomed to a 32-team group stage, split into eight groups of four teams with them all battling it out for the sacred two top spots – but that is all changing.

This season onwards, that format has been replaced by a traditional league phase: one that will see 36 teams lock horns. Each team has been drawn against eight different opponents – two from each of the four seeded pots – and will play four at home and four away.

As mentioned, those who finish strongly in positions one to eight will qualify directly for the Round of 16. The remaining eight spots will be up for grabs for those who finish between nine and 24th, while the remaining 12 outfits (25th-36th) are eliminated immediately.