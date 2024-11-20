Almost 1/3 into the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, data experts have now had their say about how the table will shape up by the time that May rolls around. Taking into account performances so far, Opta Analyst have crunched the data and determined which teams will finish in the relegation zone, which teams will be finishing in the European football spots and who will get their hands on the league title.

There's still plenty of football left to be played throughout the season and anything can happen in the beautiful game, but taking everything that has happened into account, this is how the data experts see things shaking out.

Opta Analyst's expected 2024/25 Premier League table Position Club Expected points % Chance of winning the title 1 Liverpool 85.54 59.90 2 Manchester City 82.56 35.09 3 Arsenal 74.42 4.57 4 Chelsea 66.22 0.31 5 Newcastle 62.25 0.11 6 Brighton 59.32 0.00 7 Aston Villa 58.21 0.02 8 Tottenham Hotspur 57.49 0.00 9 Manchester United 54.25 0.00 10 Fulham 53.90 0.00 11 Bournemouth 51.12 0.00 12 Nottingham Forest 50.11 0.00 13 Brentford 48.38 0.00 14 West Ham United 45.40 0.00 15 Crystal Palace 39.26 0.00 16 Everton 39.14 0.00 17 Wolves 34.67 0.00 18 Leicester City 33.34 0.00 19 Ipswich Town 31.26 0.00 20 Southampton 23.92 0.00

Title Race & Champions League Places

Liverpool are predicted to finish first

Heading into the season, the title race was expected to go down to the wire and it was believed that either Manchester City or Arsenal would be the team getting their hands on the trophy. After 11 games, though, the data experts have tipped Liverpool to be the team who finishes in first place. Arne Slot's side have gotten off to a magnificent start, losing just one game so far and they're expected to finish the campaign on 85 points.

Arne Slot's 15 wins in his first 17 Liverpool matches is the best start of any manager in the Premier League era

After winning four straight league titles, City have been predicted to fall short this time around and come second on 82 points. With the news that Pep Guardiola recently agreed to a one-year extension at the Etihad, he'll always have the 2025/26 campaign to try and regain the title should his side finish second as it's expected. Arsenal have already dropped some very important points this campaign and that's reflected in their expected final position. The Gunners pushed City all the way in the last two title races, but now they've been slotted to finish third, 11 points behind the Reds.

The final Champions League place is expected to go to Chelsea. The Blues have started strongly under Enzo Maresca and look to be turning things around after a torrid few years. Finishing 4th on 66 points would be a testament to that.

European Spots

Manchester United are tipped to miss out

While fifth place might lead to an extra Champions League spot, depending on how well English teams do in Europe this season, it's currently a Europa League place and Newcastle United are expected to finish there. The Magpies are tipped to finish on 62 points, while just below them on 59 is Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls' start under Fabian Hurzeler has gone better than anyone could have predicted and that's expected to continue.

In seventh, Aston Villa have been tipped to get the last European place and qualify for the Europa Conference League on 58 points. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are expected to miss out on European football, finishing 8th and 9th on 57 and 54 points respectively. The arrival of Ruben Amorim is one that has the Red Devils fans excited, but the data experts don't think it will lead to immediate success.

Relegation Zone

The three promoted teams are expected to go straight back down

While there's expected to be a few surprises at the top of the table, that's not set to be the case at the bottom as the data experts have predicted all three of the newly promoted teams to go straight back down to the Championship at the end of the campaign. Southampton have had a difficult start to the season, picking up just four points in their first 11 matches. They're expected to finish dead last on 23 points.

Joining them in the bottom three will be Ipswich Town, who have been tipped to finish 19th on 31 points, and Leicester City, who are expected to finish on 33 points in 18th. Wolverhampton Wanderers haven't had a great start to the current season, but the experts believe they'll have enough about them to escape the drop and finish outside of the bottom three by just one point.

All statistics courtesy of Opta Analyst and accurate as of 20/11/2024