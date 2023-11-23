Highlights The Opta supercomputer predicts that Manchester City will win the Premier League for the fourth season in a row, with a 63.8% chance of finishing first.

We all hate technology in football, right? Time after time, it seems it just causes more harm than good. VAR decisions appear to change every week without any reason or explanation as to why. Technology was meant to make the game fairer and easier to understand. Yet so far, its introduction has caused controversy and heated debates between rival fanbases. We don't need anymore arguments between supporters of different clubs just because of what a piece of equipment tells us. Anyway, the supercomputer is at it once again, causing uproar among fans. What were we saying again?

In recent years, it has become commonplace to find different things predicting the outcomes of sporting events. The most recent trend being the 'supercomputer'. This piece of technology uses betting odds, form guides and more to work out the likely probability of results.

The experts at Opta used this technology at the start of the season to predict the final standings of the 2023/24 Premier League. The supercomputer has now compiled an updated prediction after an astonishing 10,000 simulations. Here, we will take a look at who's set to go down, who's making Europe and who is tipped to lift the trophy in May.

The Final 2023/24 Premier League Standings Predicted by Opta Position Club 1. Manchester City 2. Liverpool 3. Arsenal 4. Aston Villa 5. Tottenham Hotspur 6, West Ham United 7. Brighton & Hove Albion 8. Newcastle United 9. Manchester United 10. Chelsea 11. Wolverhampton Wanderers 12. AFC Bournemouth 13. Fulham 14. Crystal Palace 15. Brentford 16. Everton 17. Nottingham Forest 18. Luton Town 19. Burnley 20. Sheffield United

Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton relegated

All three promoted sides are expected to go straight back down

Despite being stripped of 10 points, Sean Dyche's Everton side have enough to keep themselves in the Premier League according to Opta. The supercomputer has predicted that the Toffees will finish one place above the relegation zone in 16th, meaning the team with the most seasons in English football's top division lives to fight another day. That task could be made even easier if they are successful with their appeal, which journalist Paul Brown believes could be a possibility.

Brentford are also predicted to preserve their Premier League status. The Bees have been in dismal form in recent times - they are on a five-game losing streak at the time of writing - a run that has seen them slip to 15th and just three points above the drop-zone. Their form will surely improve now that their talisman and one of the league's best strikers, Ivan Toney, is available for selection after serving a lengthy ban, though.

As for who goes down, it's heartbreaking news for all three of this season's newly promoted clubs. Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton are all predicted to return to the Championship, with the Blades given a whopping 65.7% chance of coming bottom, while Burnley have a 48.5% chance of finishing 19th and Luton are given a 42.3% chance of finishing 18th. The trio made up the current bottom three before Everton's points deduction, with each of them managing just one victory thus far.

Should this prediction turn into reality, it will be only the second time that all three newly promoted sides get relegated in their first season in the Premier League. The only other time previously occurred 25 years ago. Barnsley, Bolton, and Crystal Palace were the unfortunate casualties during the 1997/98 season. For the Tykes, it would be the last time they would feature in England's top tier.

Chance of finishing 20th in the 2023/24 Premier League Club Chance of finishing 20th Crystal Palace 0.1% Brentford 0.2% Nottingham Forest 0.3% Everton 0.6% Luton Town 4.6% Burnley 28.6% Sheffield United 65.7%

Both sides are struggling in the 2023/24 season

The European places are hotly contested each season, and this one is no different. As a result of this fierce competition, some big teams will miss out on the opportunity to compete in UEFA competitions next season. One of the most notable omissions is Chelsea. The Opta supercomputer believes that it will be a second season in a row without any midweek football for the Blues, who are given just a 0.3% chance of finishing fourth. Also missing out are Newcastle, who have dropped off this season after suffering a myriad of injuries.

Manchester United have also suffered from all sorts of problems this season and it's predicted there will be no repeat of the third place Erik ten Hag managed in his inaugural campaign, with the Red Devils predicted to finish all the way down in ninth and have just a 0.6% chance of finishing fourth.

It is Europa League football for Tottenham and West Ham United who are predicted to finish fifth and sixth, respectively. Spurs have improved massively under Ange Postecoglou but just miss out, while West Ham have bounced back after an underwhelming 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have been backed to finish in the top four and to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in just over four decades. The supercomputer's belief in the Villans is a testament to the work Unai Emery has put in since joining the team, who were fighting at the other end of the table when he arrived.

Man City win Premier League

Pep Guardiola's side have a 63.8% chance of lifting the title once again

Unsurprisingly, the predicted top three are teams we have seen battling for the Premier League title in the last three seasons. The frequency with which they have done so may also have played a part in Opta's final standings.

In third place, with a 2.8% chance of glory, is Arsenal. Despite seemingly having the 2022/23 league title in their hands, the Gunners cracked under the pressure, succumbing to the might of Manchester City. This may have played into the supercomputer's decision-making, with Arsenal's ability to maintain consistency in the latter stages of last season perhaps showing an inability to cross the line in first.

Ahead of them, with a 31.9% chance of lifting the trophy, is Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. Despite not finishing in the top four in the 2022/23 season, the Reds have returned to form this campaign and are back among the chasing pack. A second-place finish would be a marked improvement and a step back in the right direction, but they will

If you guessed that Manchester City would be predicted to come out on top for the fourth season running, then you are a genius because you are as smart as a supercomputer. Giving the 'Cityzens' a whopping 63.8% likelihood of finishing in first, Opta is braced for another season of dominance for Pep Guardiola's troops. Should City manage this, they would be the first team to ever win four consecutive Premier League titles, surpassing rivals Manchester United, who managed the 'three-peat' twice under Sir Alex Ferguson.