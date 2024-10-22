Data has revealed that Arsenal are refereed the most leniently out of the Premier League's 'Big Six' sides, with Manchester City the most harshly treated, according to Opta.

Despite the Gunners having had three players sent off already this season, and generally feeling hard done by in the way in which they've been officiated, one key statistic suggests this may not be the case. Across the first eight gameweeks of the Premier League season, Arsenal have averaged 5.39 fouls committed for every yellow card they've picked up, a higher rate of fouls per booking than the rest of the 'Big Six'.

Reigning champions City, on the other hand, are punished for impeding their opponents more regularly, picking up a yellow every 2.83 fouls, the strictest record in the top flight. Meanwhile, Chelsea's average of 2.93 is second in the staunch punishment list for the big six, with Manchester United third with 3.42, Tottenham fourth with 4.95 and Liverpool the second most leniently officiated side amongst the top clubs with 4.95 fouls per yellow.

Arsenal Most Leniently Refereed

They are booked less often for their crimes

Arsenal have enjoyed a largely positive start to the new season, but have been hampered by spending 21% of their minutes down to 10 men. The north Londoners played almost an entire half against Brighton with a man fewer, after Declan Rice was controversially dismissed for 'delaying the restart', while Leandro Trossard faced the same fate for the same infringement in September's clash with Manchester City at the Etihad.

This weekend, William Saliba was given his marching orders for holding back Bournemouth striker Evanilson when the Brazilian threatened to run through on goal. This series of sending-offs has culminated in hysteria from Arsenal fans, and reportedly the club, over how referees are treating them.

However, data released by Opta, and gathered by talkSPORT BET, has revealed that referees are actually more reluctant to caution Arsenal players when they commit fouls, with Mikel Arteta's side boasting the highest number of fouls per booking amongst the league's top six sides.

Premier League 'Big Six' Referee Leniency Rank Team Fouls Committed Per Yellow 1 Arsenal 5.39 2 Liverpool 5.28 3 Tottenham 4.95 4 Manchester United 3.42 5 Chelsea 2.93 6 Manchester City 2.83

Officials' trigger happiness regarding City may come as a surprise to many, while referees have also been eager not to punish Liverpool for their breaking up of play.

All Statistics via Opta - correct as of 22/10/2024.