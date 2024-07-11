Highlights Alex Pereira has risen to prominence in the UFC with his impressive fighting skills and charismatic personality.

Pereira's fight nights sell big, headlining two of the top-selling UFC events and rivaling Conor McGregor in ticket revenue.

Fans are drawn to Pereira not just for his highlight reel knockouts, but also for his entertaining walkouts and kind-hearted nature outside the cage.

Numbers never lie, and with the collection of new data, the current face of the UFC is officially the two-division champion, Alex “Poatan” Pereira. In less than three years, the former world champion kickboxer has conquered the minds and hearts of both casual and hardcore fight fans. Though he doesn’t speak English, his personality has shone through in interviews and everyday interactions that pop up on social media.

Following Pereira’s most recent knockout victory at UFC 303, it’s now undeniable what the Brazilian striker has accomplished in such a short amount of time. Since his debut fight in November 2021, Pereria has gone 8-1 with six wins coming over former undisputed champions, but a stat that stands out more than others are the gates for the fights that he has headlined.

Alex Pereira Headlined The No.3 And No.4 Best-Selling UFC Events

He is as reliable a ticket seller as Conor McGregor

The biggest reason for the MMA community to flock to the arena when it’s time for a Pereira fight is because of his killer highlight reel, and also because his walkout has become an event in and of itself. He marches to the cage with a native Brazilian tune blaring throughout the arena’s speakers, pauses, and then mimics a bow and arrow maneuver at his opoponent, or prey.

Another reason why fans of the UFC are attracted to Pereira is his glowing personality. He may have a death stare aimed towards the souls of his foes, but when “Poatan” isn’t locked in the cage, he has a kindness about him. See the video below to see his reaction to getting the call to serve as the UFC 303 short notice main event after Conor McGregor had to pull out due to injury:

Finally, when the UFC’s ninth ever double-champ is not fighting, he has been able to show a funny side that doesn’t come out too often. See the video from a few years ago (prior to wearing the belt) that showcased a playful Pereira:

And, as the data below shows, it's paying dividends when it comes to ticket sales, as Pereira rivals McGregor when it comes to revenue from tickets sold, having already eclipsed Jon Jones and Ronda Rousey.

Alex Pereira’s Next Fight

MMA record: 11-2 (9 KOs), UFC wins: 8, Best win: Israel Adesanya

Following a second destruction of Jiri Prochazka, even more options have opened up to Pereira. Some have feigned for the rubber match between himself and Adesanya at light-heavyweight, but the New Zealand fighter has shown little interest in testing the waters at 205-pound again. What’s catching the most momentum post-UFC 303, is the outright push for Pereira to move up to heavyweight and become the organization’s first-ever three-division world champion.

There are some favorable matchups up at heavyweight, but a clash with Jon Jones may be the most unforgiving for “Poatan” as the dynamic striker has been taken down by far less grappling-savvy fighters. Regardless of the fight-itself, Jones vs Pereira at heavyweight would be the hottest ticket in town - and no doubt about it - would set another all-time gate record in the process.