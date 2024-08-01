Highlights UFC 304 caused controversy with its 3am local start time in Manchester.

The card saw nine decisions out of 14 fights, which some blamed on the time the action was taking place .

However, data suggests there is little difference in how fights end, regardless of start time.

One of the major topics heading into - and coming out of - UFC 304 was the 3am local start time of the main card in Manchester. It’s often the case that pay-per-view events begin at that time - largely to ensure that the action gets going at prime time on the west coast of the US.

Rarely does the UFC adjust those timings to accomodate other country's prime-time viewing hours. It mainly occurs on UAE cards like UFC 242, UFC 254, UFC 280, UFC 286, UFC 294, and most recently, UFC Saudi Arabia: Whittaker vs Aliskerov. However, UFC 304 fighters such as Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett and Leon Edwards all expressed their dislike at being forced to compete in the early hours of the morning.

UFC CEO Dana White went viral for his criticism of the lack of action on Saturday's event - where nine out of 14 fights went to a decision. Members of the media tried to argue that the start time of the card could be a factor, but the boss was having none of that reasoning.

Dana White Rejects Idea That UFC 304's Lack of Action was Down to the 3am Start Time

The card saw only two knockouts out of 14 fights

"Who gives a f*** [that it's 3am]. It's 7pm in Vegas, so whatever."

At the post-fight press-conference Dana White was very disappointed with the night’s performances. The longtime promoter went from UFC 300 and UFC 303, where he gave a record $300K+ fight bonuses graciously, to UFC 304, where he not only announced the winners of the bonuses with reluctance, but said that he would no longer give six-figure bonuses.

Related Dana White's Rant on Fight Night Bonuses Goes Viral After UFC 304 The UFC boss was left regretting his decision to raise bonuses to $100,000 in Manchester...

As far as White is concerned, it should have been business as usual for the fighters on the card. However, GIVEMESPORT was keen to see whether there was any noticeable change in the amount of action on a UFC show when it takes place outside of the traditional US timing window (2pm - 10pm). In total, 500 fights were analysed (250 of the most recent traditionally-timed fights and 250 that had been shifted). The results were eye-opening.

Data Shows That the Start Time of a UFC Card Makes Little Difference to the Amount of Action in the Octagon

Start time Total fights via Decision via Knockout via Submission 2pm-10pm PT (Traditional UFC timings) 250 135 (54%) 75 (30%) 40 (16%)

Start time Total fights via Decision via Knockout via Submission 3am to 10am PT (Cards shifted for local audience) 250 139 (55.6%) 71 (28.4%) 40 (16%)

After looking at the last 250 odd-time fights (dating back to June 2017) and then the last 250 normal-time fights (dating back to earlier this year), the overwhelming result of the data shows that there is barely a difference in the performances of the fighters. Just a few fractions of percentages separate the two, meaning that UFC 304's lack of entertaining fights likely wasn't down to the late start time.

Fighters and teams have the ability to shift their peak schedules that line up with what time zone or area of the world they will be fighting in. The ones that are suffering the most are the local fans of these events. Footage of fans in Manchester falling asleep at the Co-op Live arena went viral after Saturday's show. It's tough not to feel bad for those who spent big money to watch the card, only to be beaten by fatigue.

This coming Saturday's event - UFC on ABC: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov - takes place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi with a 12pm PT start time for the main card. Company bosses will be hoping it delivers far more than the five finishes seen in Manchester last weekend.