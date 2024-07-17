Highlights Adams is open to the idea of a reunion with Rodgers, noting their past success together in Green Bay.

Despite the speculation, Adams emphasized his commitment to the Raiders.

Rodgers and Adams put up impressive stats in Green Bay, with fans left wondering if a reunion is possible in the future.

Aaron Rodgers caused quite a stir recently when he teased a possible reunion with Davante Adams at a golf tournament.

Now, Adams has had a chance to address the thought of a reunion with his former Green Bay Packers teammate.

In an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Club Shay Shay, Adams went as far as to say, that reuniting with Aaron Rodgers is fun thought.

Well, I'll answer it like this: If I'm gonna be reunited with anybody, it would be Aaron.

Adams went on to reflect on the past success he had with Rodgers.

The thought of playing with Aaron is obviously amazing. I already know what that's like... Anytime you have that, it gives you a little bit more confidence than starting fresh with somebody you've never played with before, and it helps when they're the best to ever play the game -- or at least that's how I feel. I don't know how you feel about that, but that's certainly how I feel, and (Rodgers has) given me an opportunity to show the world what I can do.

It should be noted though, that Adams was only speaking hypothetically, and was quick to say that he's committed to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Adams is Under Contract With the Raiders for Three More Years

Adams and Rodgers enjoyed lots of success together in Green Bay

Adams is now 31 years old and has three seasons left to go on the five-year, $140 million contract he signed with the Raiders when the Packers traded him in 2022.

Adams is not looking to go anywhere, but did acknowledge things can change down the line.

I'm actively on the Raiders. What do I look like sitting here talking to other people about being on another team? And that's how I still feel about it right now. I'm locked in with the Raiders, and I really feel good about this team, and as far as I know they feel good about me. If that ever changes, if that got to a point where they weren't feeling the same way, I ain't done playing, so obviously we would figure out whatever we needed to figure out.

It's hard to forget the gawdy numbers Rodgers and Adams put up together in Green Bay, as neither's stats have been the same since they were split up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In their eight seasons together with the Packers, Rodgers and Adams connected for 669 receptions, 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns.

Adams was traded to the Raiders in the 2022 offseason, and Rodgers played his final season in Green Bay without Adams.

Adams' last two seasons have kind of flown under the radar, but that can likely be attributed to who's been throwing him the football.

Davante Adams' Las Vegas Raiders Stats Year Team Catches Receiving Yards Touchdowns 2021 GB 123 1,553 11 2022 LV 100 1,516 14 2023 LV 103 1,144 8

Obviously, it's fun for fans to speculate on whether Rodgers and Adams will ever reunite, but it's highly unlikely.

The only plausible way the two would be reunited now, would be for Adams to be traded to the New York Jets... and that doesn't seem to be on the table, despite recent speculation.

Adams' agents shot down any talk over a trade involving Adams to the Jets on Tuesday, telling ESPN's Adam Schefter:

This is baseless, unfounded speculation, and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk -- period.

With Rodgers being 40 years old, and coming off a torn Achilles tendon, he may not have many years left in the NFL.

If there is any window down the line for an eventual Rodgers-Adams reunion, it's incredibly tight.

