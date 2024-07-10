Highlights Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers have a long history of success together, once forming the league's most formidable QB-WR duo in Green Bay.

Though a trade would be difficult to work out, Adams has admitted interest in joining the New York Jets thanks to Rodgers' persuasion.

Adams remains a top echelon wideout, though Rodgers is attempting to return from a devastating Achilles injury.

Davante Adams has had the privilege of playing for one of the NFL's elite modern quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers, with whom he routinely torched the league for years in Green Bay.

Then, he forced a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders to play with his college teammate Derek Carr. They connected for Adams' second consecutive 100+ catch, 1,500+ receiving yards, 10+ touchdown season in 2022, and expectations were high for the QB-WR pairing.

However, Carr, of course, was released by the Raiders after that campaign, and Adams was left with little surrounding talent on offense and a lame-duck head coach in Josh McDaniels.

With Las Vegas entering a rebuild in the coming years, it's clear that the 31-year-old receiver doesn't fit the team's current timeline. As such, while appearing on an episode of Up & Adams hosted by Kay Adams, Davante Adams admitted that Rodgers has made a few attempts to lure him to the Big Apple.

Recently, Adams went on record to explain that he was comfortable remaining in Las Vegas, though his comments hardly classify as "reassuring". Though it's a bit late in the offseason, it doesn't take too much imagination to imagine Adams and Rodgers wreaking havoc once again, this time with the New York Jets.

Adams Remains A Prodigious WR1 in Las Vegas

Rodgers has a lot of naysayers to prove wrong after tearing his Achilles last season

A six-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro, Adams has been in the conversation for "NFL's best receiver" for quite some time.

It speaks to the standard Adams has set for himself that a 100-catch, 1,000-yard season is a disappointment. Despite playing with Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell, Adams still crossed those benchmarks for the fifth time in his career in 2023.

Davante Adams WR Ranks 2020-2023 Stat Adams Rank Targets 673 1st Receptions 441 2nd Yards 5,587 3rd TDs 51 1st 1st Downs 281 2nd YAC 2,018 3rd Drop % 2.8 7th Rating w/ Targeted 105.4 14th

Notably, the Jets already beefed up their receiving corps this offseason, signing Mike Williams to a one-year, $15 million deal. He, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall form the nucleus of what should be an explosive offense with Rodgers back at the helm, assuming the quarterback makes a full recovery from the Achilles injury he suffered in Week 1 last season.

Things haven't been rosy for Rodgers since Adams was shipped to Las Vegas. He struggled through arguably the worst season of his career in 2022, and then proceeded to play just four snaps in his debut season with the Jets last year.

Perhaps reuniting with the man who helped form the best modern QB-WR duo outside of Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown would be just what the doctor ordered for the divisive signal caller.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aaron Rodgers has a passer rating of 103.5 with 28,368 yards, 237 touchdowns and 38 interceptions in 108 games with Davante Adams in his career.

The Jets would instantly become the league's most prolific "11 personnel" team, as at least one of the triumvirate of Adams, Wilson, and Williams would be left single-covered on every play. Breece Hall would also get to run into laughably undermanned boxes, which should give the Jets a diverse and well-rounded offense (assuming offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett doesn't get in his own way).

In order to do that, though, the Jets would have to pay a heavy price to acquire the star wideout, both in terms of draft cost and dollars. As such, Rodgers' recruitment tactics may be futile, but it's a tantalizing concept for Jets fans to dream on.

Source: Up & Adams

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.