Highlights Aidan O'Connell has the slight edge in the QB competition based on reports.

Davante Adams prefers O'Connell of the two, which should earn the second-year QB some brownie points.

Whoever is under center is in a good spot to succeed, but they must capitalize on the opportunity.

When Antonio Pierce took over as the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach in 2023, the team turned a new leaf, but offensively there were still questions.

As a result, the front office went into the offseason looking to add to the quarterback position, and did so by signing Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $25 million deal.

Still, the team is looking for a competition between the former Indianapolis Colts QB and second-year signal caller Aidan O'Connell. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler discussed the ongoing battle between both passers and revealed a nugget of information about who star wideout Davante Adams favors between the two:

O'Connell probably has the slight edge right now based on coming into Year 2, being more vocal... I'm told he's acting like a starting quarterback and Davante Adams loves him, which always helps certainly with the brownie points.

With an offense featuring Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and an exciting young tight end duo, the expectations are high. However, it requires efficient play in the passing game in order to capitalize on their talent. Whoever wins this position battle before the season opener will need to continue to play efficiently throughout the year in order to remain under center.

Related 'Tucker is Different, Jakobi is Fearless': Raiders HC Talks Up Receiver Room The Las Vegas Raiders feature Davante Adams as their number-one receiver, but Antonio Pierce likes their secondary options as well.

O'Connell Offers the Most Upside For the Offense

The quarterback could take a major second-year step

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports



It feels like just yesterday 'Minshew Mania' was taking over the country as the sixth-round quarterback showed inspired play and built confidence that he could be a long-term answer at quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

Since then, though, the 28-year-old has fit into the journeyman mold and looks to have plateaued in terms of overall potential as a passer.

O'Connell showed some promise in 2023, but the rookie season wasn't enough to fully commit. Still, that was addressed by bringing in competition, and through the early stages of the offseason, he's responded well to the challenge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Per PFF, Aidan O'Connell had the second-lowest turnover-worthy pass rate in 2023 among qualified rookie quarterbacks, with a 2.6%. Tommy DeVito was first, with 2.1%.

As a young quarterback, given the chance to start for a second season will be a great indicator of his overall ability at the next level. Many passers struggle in year one, and while O'Connell has many things to work on, the factor of the unknown ceiling offers more upside for the team's trajectory heading into 2024.

The team took tremendous strides defensively. Offensively, there are concerns. Whoever earns the starting gig will have plenty of responsibility, but with Adams out wide, the gig gets a little easier.

Source: Jeremy Fowler

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.