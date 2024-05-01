Highlights Davante Adams highlighted the Raiders' competitive culture compared to the Packers.

Adams has committed to the Raiders despite quarterback changes.

The Raiders and Packers both seem to be on the right track.

One of the NFL's model franchises, the Green Bay Packers, have a record 240-145-2 since 2000. During the same time period, the Las Vegas Raiders are 157-230. So, Davante Adams' recent comments about the two franchises during an appearance on The Rush podcast with Maxx Crosby definitely raised some eyebrows. Adams told his teammate:

One thing I'll say about the Raiders is that the moment I stepped into the building, it was way more competitive than we were in Green Bay. In Green Bay it was - we had great teams and we found a way to win. But when you talk about the competitive nature (with the Raiders), there's a lot more guys that have the same mentality as Jaire (Alexander) had.

Adams joined the Raiders as a free agent in 2022 after a fantastic start to his career with the Packers. The wide receiver originally wanted to team with his college quarterback, Derek Carr, who has since been traded. Adams has spoken glowingly of new head coach Antonio Pierce.

Related Davante Adams: 4 Trade Destinations for Raiders Star WR Davante Adams hasn't seen the progress he was hoping for when he joined the Raiders, so where might his talents and aspirations fit better?

Raiders and Packers Both Seem To Be Moving in the Right Direction

Las Vegas' Antonio Pierce has put his stamp on the team

Credit: Hali Tauxe/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Raiders began last season with Jimmy Garropolo at quarterback, who they soon benched for rookie Aidan O'Connell. Adams was clearly unhappy with the team, and rumors began that he could request a trade. On Halloween, the Raiders decided to fire coach Josh McDaniels, and things turned around quickly for them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Davante Adams leads the NFL in touchdown receptions since 2014 with 95 and is third in receptions with 872.

Pierce took control of the team as an interim head coach. The former star linebacker rapidly earned the respect of the locker room and the team had a 5-4 record with him in change. Pierce was given the full-time job thanks in part to several recommendations from his players.

Adams WR Ranks 2020-2023 Category Adams Rank Targets 673 1st Receptions 441 2nd Yards 5,587 3rd TDs 51 1st 1st Downs 281 2nd YAC 2,018 3rd Drop % 2.8 7th Rating w/ Targeted 105.4 14th

In the offseason, Las Vegas added quarterback Gardner Minshew, who is coming off a strong season with the Indianapolis Colts. While their division, which includes the Kansas City Chiefs, remains a tough one, things are looking up in Las Vegas.

The Packers were also a team in transition during the 2023 season. Jordan Love, who had been sitting behind Aaron Rodgers, became the starting quarterback and had a very good year that included a playoff win in 2023. Despite Adams' comments, things are looking up in Las Vegas as well.

Source: The Rush Podcast

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.