Key Takeaways Davante Adams could be dealt soon if the Raiders struggle out of the gate in the 2024 season.

The Jets and Aaron Rodgers are an obvious landing spot, though they don't have a pressing need for another elite receiver.

Instead, another AFC West team poses as an intriguing fit for Adams, armed with an elite head coach-quarterback tandem.

Davante Adams has had the privilege of playing for one of the NFL's elite modern quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers . Together with the Green Bay Packers , they proved to be one of the most fearsome QB-WR duos in league history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Aaron Rodgers has a passer rating of 103.5 with 28,368 yards, 237 touchdowns and 38 interceptions in 108 games with Davante Adams in his career.

Then, he forced a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders to play with his college teammate Derek Carr . They connected for Adams' second consecutive 100+ catch, 1,500+ receiving yards, 10+ touchdown season in 2022, and it appeared that Adams had found his second consecutive elite connection with a signal caller.

However, Carr, of course, was released by the Raiders after that campaign, and Adams was left with little surrounding talent on offense and a lame-duck head coach in Josh McDaniels. It's become apparent, even as the Raiders have beefed up their defense and named Gardner Minshew their starting quarterback, that Adams likely isn't long for Las Vegas.

Most have speculated the New York Jets would be the ideal landing spot for Adams, pairing him up with Rodgers once more in an attempt to get the Super Bowl title that eluded them in Green Bay.

However, the Jets already beefed up their receiving corps this offseason, signing Mike Williams to a one-year, $15 million deal. They're also in the middle of a tense negotiation/trade request with outside linebacker Haason Reddick, which could eat up the remainder of the roughly $20 million in cap space they have left should they sign him to an extension.

Instead, there's a division rival that remains a better fit for Adams, with a quarterback who could prove even more fruitful for Adams than Rodgers was.

The L.A. Chargers Need A WR1 For Justin Herbert

Joshua Palmer and rookie Ladd McConkey lie atop the team's depth chart heading into Week 1

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

A six-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro, Adams has been in the conversation for "NFL's best receiver" for quite some time.

It speaks to the standard Adams has set for himself that a 100-catch, 1,000-yard season is a disappointment. Despite playing with Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell , Adams still crossed those benchmarks for the fifth time in his career in 2023.

Davante Adams WR Ranks, 2020-2023 Stat Adams Rank Targets 673 1st Receptions 441 2nd Yards 5,587 3rd TDs 51 1st 1st Downs 281 2nd YAC 2,018 3rd Drop % 2.8 7th Rating w/ Targeted 105.4 14th

The Los Angeles Chargers may not appear to be Adams' best fit on the surface, as they're in the first year of Jim Harbaugh's regime and down most of their best players from a year ago.

However, the partnership between the quarterback whisperer (Harbaugh) and the team's elite starting quarterback ( Justin Herbert ) can't be overlooked. Even if the rest of the depth chart leaves something to be desired, Herbert's right arm is an offensive system unto itself.

Chargers' Skill Position Players Player Position Age (Years) J.K. Dobbins RB 25 Gus Edwards RB 29 Joshua Palmer WR 24 Ladd McConkey WR 22 Quentin Johnston WR 22 D.J. Chark WR 27 Will Dissly TE 28 Hayden Hurst TE 31

Currently, Joshua Palmer and his 1,703 career receiving yards are listed as the team's WR1. That isn't going to fly, even if the team is as run-heavy as Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have promised.

Adams and Herbert would instantaneously become a contender for the best QB-WR duo in the NFL, and it would give this offense a lot more credibility to have someone worthy of commanding a double-team every now and then. He could also serve as a veteran mentor to rookie wideout Ladd McConkey, whom the Chargers drafted 34th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft .

Acquiring Adams would mean an acceleration in the team's competitiveness timeline, which would suit Harbaugh, coming off a National Championship at Michigan, just fine. The only question is if the Raiders would trade Adams within the division.

There would be hesitancy, to be sure, but Adams' combination of age (31, turning 32 in December) and expensiveness ($35+ million base salary in both 2025 and 2026) makes him a pretty awkward fit on a Raiders team that is also rebuilding. Of course, Las Vegas doesn't have the benefit of employing a top-five quarterback like the Chargers do, hence why the latter party makes far more sense as a home for the wideout than the former does.

The Chargers would almost certainly have to surrender a few valuable picks to grease the wheels on the trade, but that's a small price to pay for someone of Adams' talent. After years of throwing to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Herbert deserves another elite wide receiver by his side.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.