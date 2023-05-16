Davante Adams has taken something of a shot at Aaron Rodgers over how much of an impact he had on his career following his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

When he was with the Green Bay Packers, and to an extent with the Las Vegas Raiders as well, the argument could be made that Davante Adams is the best wide receiver that is currently in the National Football League, and has been over the past few years.

In each of the past seven seasons, he has had more than 100 catches, has had four seasons where he has registered over 1,000 yards (and registered 997 twice as well), and six seasons where he had double-digit returns in terms of touchdowns (via Pro Football Reference), with the majority of those stats coming from passes thrown to him by Aaron Rodgers.

Given Rodgers’ incredible talent, the argument could be made that it was all down to the quarterback’s ability rather than necessarily Adams’ skillset, however now that he’s put up an incredible season with Derek Carr at the helm, it looks as if Adams deserves more credit for what he was able to put up.

And Adams isn’t about to let anyone forget that in a hurry.

Davante Adams wants his fair share of praise

Speaking in an interview with The Ringer, Adams spoke about the season he just had, and how he feels like he should be looked at by people in and around the league now that he was able to put up his numbers without a quarterback with Rodgers’ talents throwing him the ball:

That’ll never be the narrative ever again. . . . It proved that I am me. . . . A quarterback doesn’t make me. . . . I make me. And I can do it consistently at this level. . . . That’s why [last] season meant a lot. Even if I went and played like [expletive] next year, they can’t say it. Because now I’ve already proved it throughout the course of a season, played every game, and put together a résumé that says I do not need. . . . You can erase all the numbers. You can just write in: He didn’t need Aaron Rodgers.

Up to him to keep it that way

To have one season like this without Rodgers is certainly impressive, but it wasn’t as if he was being thrown to by some scrub, he was working with Derek Carr, who has had a pretty good NFL career and was Adams’ teammate in college at Fresno State, so the chances of him having a good year were always going to be high.

Now though he is going to have to try and make it happen with Jimmy Garoppolo, someone who isn’t exactly Tom Brady out there, having never thrown for over 4,000 yards in a season and who might not stay healthy all year, in which case he’ll have to catch passes from Brian Hoyer.

To put up another year of his numbers in those circumstances certainly would be impressive, but until then we might still have to lean on the idea that his quarterback plays a big part in his success.