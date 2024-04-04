Highlights Dave Canales is building his coaching staff with a greater degree of cohesion than Frank Reich in 2023.

The Carolina Panthers are ushering in a new era under first-year head coach Dave Canales, who earned the opportunity in large part for his work with quarterbacks Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield. The responsibility falls on him to turn around a franchise that has endured six straight losing seasons.

Teams that finish 2-15 enter the offseason with a number of glaring issues to address, but overhauling a 31st-ranked offense that allowed rookie quarterback Bryce Young to be sacked a staggering 62 times accounts for priorities one, two, and three.

Delivering that turnaround begins with creating continuity and alignment, both of which figure to be more prevalent within the Panthers’ facilities this season.

Canales tabbed a number of familiar colleagues from his tenures with the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, passing game coordinator Nathan Carroll, and quarterbacks coach Will Harriger. And while the NFL world will be slow to express optimism regarding the Panthers’ 2024 outlook, there are factors that suggest significant improvement is possible under Canales and his staff in 2024.

Canales Positioning Panthers for Offensive Improvement

Bolstering 31st-ranked offense begins with Bryce Young

It’s difficult to imagine any quarterback, let alone a rookie signal-caller, thriving under the dysfunction that was the Panthers offensive coaching staff—a collection of experience and youth that was meant to be the envy of the league but simply never jelled.

Canales has created an environment that will theoretically promote more philosophical synergy and consistent direction.

Additionally, and perhaps most encouraging as it pertains to Young, and by extension, the Panthers offense, is Canales’ success resurrecting the careers of Smith (2022) and Mayfield (2023).

QB Improvement Under Dave Canales Player Comp % Yards/G TD-INT Rating Smith (2013-21) 58.8 153.7 34-37 75.7 Smith (2022) 69.8 251.9 30-11 100.9 Mayfield (2018-22) 61.4 226.2 102-64 86.5 Mayfield (2023) 64.3 237.9 28-10 94.6

Disregarding what Young’s ultimate fate will be—No. 1 picks can certainly bust, but it’s far too early to apply that label—it’s difficult not to feel enthusiastic about the improvement he can experience in his sophomore campaign under Canales with a stable offensive environment.

Young In Position to Bounce Back Thanks to Offensive Upgrades

Diontae Johnson expected to help Bryce Young put 2023 in rearview

Young enduring his turbulent rookie season without unraveling is a testament to his character and resolve. He will enter Year 2 with more support and cohesiveness among the coaching staff, which will allow him to demonstrate his own personal growth.

While a disproportionate degree of scrutiny will fall on Young, as it does most quarterbacks, he can’t be expected to excel on his own. That’s why it’s imperative the Panthers continue to surround him with weapons.

Acquiring wide receiver Diontae Johnson in a trade for cornerback Donte Jackson is a promising start, but they will likely add more in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Panthers could look to create a wide receiver tandem a la Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Tampa Bay and D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle, where Canales saw first-hand the positive impact two quality wide receivers can have on a quarterback.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: A pair of elite receivers would be something very new for the Panthers, who have only had a pair of 1,000-yard wideouts in the same season twice in their near-30 year history, once in 1999 (Patrick Jeffers, Muhsin Muhammad) and, believe it or not, once in 2020 (D.J. Moore, Robbie Chosen).

The visions and plans Canales and Co. have for Johnson—he averaged 14.1 YPC on 51 receptions in 2023 but 10.7 YPC across his previous four seasons—may influence the direction(s) they go in this month’s draft.

South Carolina wide receiver prospect Xavier Legette, for example, has been linked to the Panthers. His size, speed, and downfield potential suggest he could be a quality complement to Johnson’s elite route-running and ability to create separation.

Either way, adding a second perimeter weapon with one of their two second-round picks (Nos. 33, 39) will go a long way to putting Young in position to succeed, though they could also scour the trade market for another quality pass-catcher.

Improved Ground Game and O-line

Panthers added serious beef to the interior of the offensive line

There’s no sugarcoating the fact that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a less-than-inspiring rushing attack in 2023 under Canales.

While the Bucs employed relatively balanced run/pass splits, they averaged a paltry 3.4 yards per attempt, worst in the league. Unsurprisingly, their 1,509 rushing yards as a team ranked dead last as well.

Carolina’s production was nothing to write home about either, but there’s still an element to consider when exploring connections between what Canales has done and what he could do. That element is running back Rachaad White hauling in 64 receptions in 2023 (fourth among RBs), a total that accounted for 19 percent of his 336 touches.

It’s unreasonable to expect the Panthers to simply plug just any back into a dual-threat role and for him to be effective. And given the devalued investment in the running back position, it’s fair to expect the running back production to come from what’s already on the roster.

Hubbard & Sanders 2023 Production Category Hubbard Sanders Rush Attempts 238 129 Rush Yards 902 432 Rush TD 5 1 Yards/Rush 3.8 3.3 Targets 44 41 Receptions 39 27 Receiving Yards 233 154 Yards/Reception 6.0 5.7

But even if the running back room with Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders is underwhelming on paper, using them in multiple ways more often may help the offense operate at greater efficiency and effectiveness.

The good news is, they may not need a marked upgrade thanks to the big-money additions they made to the interior of their offensive line. If the acquisitions of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis (to whom they handed a combined $150 million in free agency) bolster the front line to the degree the Panthers are hoping, the offense will be significantly more dangerous and productive overall and further establish an environment in which Young can thrive.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.