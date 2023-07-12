The professional wrestling industry has been on fire in 2023. The industry has finally recovered from the brutal effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and has bounced back with vengeance with the biggest promotions in the world all putting out high quality products that truly cater to the tastes of any and all wrestling fans. From the rise of All Elite Wrestling and the ever dominant New Japan Pro Wrestling, and a surprising resurgence of quality in the WWE, here are all the wrestling matches of 2023 so far, in chronological order, that have garnered the impressive bragging right of being ranked 5 stars or above by Dave Meltzer.

The following list has been kept spoiler free, so you can revisit these epic matches or view them for the first time without having the outcome ruined. Prepare yourselves, because you are in for some of the best wrestling that 2023 has to offer!

1 Will Ospreay Vs. Kenny Omega, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 1 (January 4, 2023)

Image credits: NJPW

Unsurprisingly, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay tore the house down at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Their rivalry was built up in an amazing way across multiple platforms of media portrayal, with the feud being featured in NJPW, AEW, and even on social media. This one dominated the headlines even before it took place. They showcased unparalleled chemistry in the ring with the two men battling it out for over 30 minutes for the IWGP United States Championship. Incredible storytelling, impressive wrestling and too many memorable spots to count. Talk about setting the bar for the year early!

Final rating: 6.25 stars.

2 Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix) Vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), AEW Dynamite (January 11, 2023)

Image credits: AEW

When The Elite returned to AEW following the CM Punk controversy, they quickly entered the trios division. Dominating the Trios division at this time was Death Triangle, a team that was originally thrown together but ended up being excellent. All six of these men have showcased incredible chemistry throughout the best-of-seven series. Somehow, the concept not only didn't get boring, but every match was better than the last, and it all built up to the finale on the January 11th episode of Dynamite. Channeling the best bits from classic ladder matches of old and combining it with the hard hitting, high octane offense of the modern era, this one had it all, with the World Trios Championships on the line!

Final rating: 5 stars clean.

3 "Hangman" Adam Page Vs. Jon Moxley, AEW Revolution (March 5, 2023)

Image credits: AEW

The epic feud between Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page features some of the best storytelling of the year. A bitter, hard-hitting rivalry that followed the men across countries and when these two finally met in the biggest grudge match of the year at Revolution, these two took the mold and broke it in a grizzly Texas Death Match, and gave a new meaning to the grudge match term in the process. Both men walked into the building with an incredible story, huge momentum and a deep-rooted hatred for one another that gave wrestling fans a brutal and climactic match that blew the roof off the building. This isn't one for the faint of heart, but for those looking for a classic, unadulterated throwback to the "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret "Hitman" Hart rivalry with a modern touch up, this isn't one you want to miss.

Final rating: 5 stars clean.

4 MJF Vs. Bryan Danielson, AEW Revolution (March 5, 2023)

Image credits: AEW

The highest-rated match on the AEW Revolution card was another grudge match. This one saw the return of an age-old stipulation in a big way as the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, went toe-to-toe for 60 minutes against "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson in an Iron Man match. The young MJF proved that he was much more than just a talker and Danielson, as always, gave the performance of a lifetime. This was a true battle of face and heel that considered time honored traditions and the payoff to a beautifully built up storyline, and both men proved why they are two of the best wrestlers and sports entertainers on Planet Earth right now. This one was perfect, and the media scrum that took place afterward is also a must-see.

Final rating: 5.75 stars.

5 Kenny Omega Vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo, AEW Dynamite (March 22, 2023)

Image credits: AEW

All Elite Wrestling continues to showcase the superstars of tomorrow from every corner of the globe thanks to their working relationship with countless promotions. One of the most popular up-and-coming names in wrestling right now is the 27-year-old El Hijo Del Vikingo, who has been dominating the scene in Mexico for the legendary AAA promotion. Vikingo made his television debut for AEW in a big way when he went one-on-one with Kenny Omega and, based on the reaction that this match received, it won't be the last time we see Vikingo in a high profile match. This one took place on free television and it was incredible. The only way this one could have been better would have been a long story leading up to it, but that's something else for down the road.

Final rating: 5 stars clean.

6 Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Vs. The Usos, Jimmy and Jey, WrestleMania 39 Night 1 (April 1, 2023)

Image credits: WWE

WWE finally makes a return to the 5-star ratings list as the company continues to dish out brilliant content in the year of 2023. WrestleMania 39 was historic in many ways, but one match that stood out above the rest was the battle for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and The Uso brothers, Jimmy and Jey. This was the match of the night, and it had absolutely everything that wrestling fans could ever want from a tag team match from hard-hitting double team action, quality use of the hot tag, the right amount of false finishes and perhaps most important of all, a truly awesome storyline and build up leading to the match.

Final rating: 5 stars clean.

7 Gunther Vs. Drew McIntyre Vs. Sheamus, WrestleMania 39 Night 2 (April 2, 2023)

Image credits: WWE

The finale of the two-night extravaganza known as WrestleMania 39, much like Night One, delivered. This was regarded by many as the best WrestleMania in years and one of the hardest hitting matches the WWE has seen in a long time took place on night 2 when "The Ring General" Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus beat the spit out of each other in a heavy-hitting brawl for the Intercontinental Championship.

All three of these men delivered some of their best career work to date and the match not only paid homage to the legendary WrestleMania triple-threat matches of old, but it also built all three superstars involved as legitimate fighters. This match had it all, and it proved that no matter how much the wrestling industry changes and moves forward, WWE still has the potential to deliver truly awesome content.

Final rating: 5 stars clean.

8 Shingo Takagi Vs. Aaron Henare, NJPW Road To Sakura Genesis Day 2 (April 2, 2023)

Image credits: NJPW

NJPW's "Road To" events always give the wrestling world some amazing content, but this one caught everyone by surprise. Shingo Takagi is one of the biggest names in Japan with plenty of 5-star matches notched into his belt. But for the young, up-and-coming 30-year-old New Zealand born Aaron Henare, this one was especially a big deal, because not only did he get a 5-star match with Shingo, but he earned the first 5-star match of his career. Shingo and Henare beat the daylights out of each other for almost 40 minutes in the Ultimate Triad match while Henare was also battling severe bronchitis. They put on a career-defining match main event for the NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling title and just like that, Henare began turning heads of wrestling fans. He is certainly a wrestler to watch out for in the future, and it wouldn't come as a shock to see him cross over into AEW sooner rather than later as the company works on building younger talent.

Final rating: 5.25 stars.

9 Master Wato Vs. Titan, NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors Tournament 30 Finals (May 28, 2023)

Image credits: NJPW

The annual "Best of the super Juniors" tournament is one of the most legendary showcases that NJPW has to offer. A massive tournament featuring talent from all over the world, this spectacle has been on the wrestling calendar for 30 years and is the perfect platform for veterans of the ring and young, up-and-coming superstars alike to showcase their talents. This year's Super J tourney was no different, and the massive anniversary show was an incredible viewing experience featuring some of the best action of the year to date. The finale saw 32-year-old CMLL veteran, Titan, square off with the 26-year-old Master Wato. The match was nothing short of a masterpiece and gave us a good look at two of the superstars of tomorrow, and both men proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that they are here to stay in pro wrestling. Much like Aaron Henare from the previous entry, these guys are two you want to keep an eye on.

Final rating: 5 stars clean.

10 Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli) Vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson) and "Hangman" Adam Page, AEW Double Or Nothing (May 28, 2023)

Image credits: AEW

"Anarchy In The Arena" went down in the biggest way possible as two of AEW's most dominant factions collided in an instant classic. The match featured everything from traditional wrestling and high spots to all-out chaos as the men took the fight to each other all over the building before eventually making their way back to the ring, where some of the best wrestling of the year went down without a hitch. AEW has done absolutely incredible at building up the storyline between the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite, and seeing Page reunite with his Elite buddies only added to the story. This was 30-minutes of mayhem in the best way possible, and it is one of the biggest must-see matches of 2023.

Final rating: 5 stars clean.

11 Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) and Shota Umino Vs. CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii) and Hiroshi Tanahashi, NJPW Dominion 6.4 in Osaka-jo Hall (June 4, 2023)

Image credits: NJPW

A battle of battles between some of the all-time greats for the NEVER Open-Weight 6-Man Tag Team Championship, and this one was awesome. The truly incredible chemistry between Moxley and Ishii has been giving wrestling fans moment after moment, and this match was no exception, either. CHAOS are one of the biggest factions of all time in Japan and you can be assured that wherever Okada, Tanahashi, and Ishii go representing the group, you can expect an incredible fight. The 26-year-old Shota Umino is poised to be a massive star in NJPW, and this rub with the stars was a huge deal for him. This was a textbook six-man match that had a bit of everything, and it has to be said how brilliant Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli are doing since leaving the WWE.

Final rating: 5 stars clean.

12 Will Ospreay Vs. Kenny Omega, AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2 (June 25, 2023)

Image credits: AEW X NJPW

One of the most highly anticipated pay-per-view rematches of 2023 took place at the annual crossover show between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, and the two left it all in the ring once again. Rekindling their legendary rivalry, this grudge match was one for the ages, with the two revisiting the depths of storytelling and putting on an absolute clinic. The bloody battle left nothing to the imagination as stiff kicks and smash-mouth elbows were thrown, and high-impact moves popped an adoring audience. If there was ever a match in AEW that echoed the sentiments of "Fight Forever", it was this absolute masterpiece.

Final rating: 6 stars clean.

