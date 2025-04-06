David Adeleye has responded in defiant fashion to criticism of the circumstances surrounding his stoppage victory over Jeamie 'TKV' Tsikeva on Saturday night. The pair's British heavyweight title bout served as the co-main event of Queensberry Promotions' 'Heavy Impact' boxing card at the Co-Op Live in Manchester - and ended in a manner that TKV's promoter, Ben Shalom, called "disgusting".

Despite Adeleye being a strong favourite heading into the fight, TKV fought well, frequently asserting dominance with his jab, and more than held his own over the first five rounds of the bout. However, controversy struck in the sixth round.

Both fighters were tied up in the centre of the ring and were told to break several times. After the referee tapped forecefully on his arm, TKV pulled away and - while defenceless - was met with a fierce left hook which sent him crashing down to the mat. The 31-year-old did manage to get back to his feet, but the damage was done. Adeleye went on the front foot immediately and scored a second knockdown, prompting referee Ron Kearney to stop the fight.

Enraged with the controversial ending, TKV's trainers - Barry Smith and Ben Davison - stepped into the ring to argue with Kearney. Following the fight, Shalom took to social media, where he said: "Wow, that was disgraceful."

Speaking to The Ring, Shalom went on a scathing rant about the referee's performance, branding it a disgrace and insisting that the result must be overturned.

David Adeleye's professional boxing record (as of 06/04/25) 15 fights 14 wins 1 loss By knockout 13 1 By decision 1 0

"What I've just witnessed was one of the most disgraceful things I've seen in my career", he said. "To see a referee call 'break' twice, take someone's arm and for him to actually count him out was one of the most crazy pieces of refereeing I've ever seen."

The 30-year-old then added: "It has to be overturned. I'm not even blaming David Adeleye, the referee has had an absolute nightmare, Jeamie was cruising the fight. It was getting easier for him in there, I was thinking 'how's he switched off there?' from where I was. And then I saw the ref. It's unbelievable, actually unbelievable, there's no other result, David Adeleye didn't win that fight, it has to be overturned."

David Adeleye's Message to Jeamie TKV Following Controversial KO

Adeleye had no sympathy for his opponent