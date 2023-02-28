Alaba is getting some disgusting abuse for his votes.

David Alaba is getting horrific abuse from Real Madrid for his vote for FIFA's The Best Award.

Lionel Messi claimed the biggest prize of the night, beating the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema.

However, Alaba is getting a lot of disgusting abuse for his votes.

The captain of Austria voted for Messi as first, Benzema as second and Mbappe in third.

Certainly not unusual votes considering the three players occupied the podium.

Real Madrid fans abuse David Alaba

But Real Madrid fans were far from happy with one of their players voting for Messi above Benzema.

But they've taken it far too far.

The hashtag #AlabaOut was trending on social media, while he also received racial abuse on both Twitter and Instagram. We won't be sharing that abuse for obvious reasons.

All for voting Messi over Benzema? Absolutely despicable.

It's not as though Alaba's count would have counted for anything, either.

Messi was the runaway winner with 52 points, with Mbappe in second on 44 points. Benzema was third with 32 points having missed the World Cup through injury.

We hope Alaba has all the support he needs.

What did Messi say after winning FIFA the Best award?

After leading Argentina to World Cup glory in December, Messi was the firm favourite to collect the award.

And when he got his hands on the accolade for a second time, he spoke of his 'tremendous' year.

"Wow it's amazing. With (Karim) Benzema who isn't here and Kylian (Mbappe), it's been a tremendous year," said Messi. "It's an honour for me to be here tonight and to win this award.

"Obviously I'd like to express thanks to my team mates, (Lionel) Scaloni — without them, I wouldn't be here. I'd like to pay tribute to all of my team mates and the team as a whole, we did such a great job.

"I achieved the dream that I'd been hoping for for so long and finally I managed to achieve it. It is the most wonderful thing that happened to me in my career. Very few people achieve that and I've been lucky enough to do so.

"Finally, I'd like to thank my family and the people back in Argentina for having celebrated this wonderful achievement that will go down in the memory for so long."

While Mbappe and Benzema missed out to Messi in term for the main individual prize, they were named alongside the Argentine in a World XI. Thibaut Courtois, Achraf Hakimi, Virgil van Dijk, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric, Casemiro and Erling Haaland all made the XI.