There are concerns that David Alaba will never be able to play football again after the defender was struck down with a serious injury last year. The Real Madrid man suffered a cruciate ligament tear in late 2023 and has been out of action ever since. Having joined Los Blancos in 2021 after over a decade with Bayern Munich, the Austrian instantly became a key figure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In the centre of defence, he shone alongside the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao. Having torn his cruciate ligament last December, though, the club have been forced to operate without him for nearly a year now. A recent injury update - provided by Madrid radio station Onda Cero - has implied that the club may have to get used to his absence as he might not ever be able to play again.

Alaba's Injury Has Impacted His Knees

The cartilage has reduced

In the update, it was revealed that Alaba had returned to training in an attempt to get back onto the football pitch, but his long-term injury has taken its toll on his knees. The cartilage in his knee has reduced significantly during his time out and it's led to his bones rubbing against each other. As a result, Alaba hasn't been able to train without feeling extreme pain.

This means there's a strong chance that, unless something changes, he might not ever be able to return to action. He might be forced to retire at just 32 years old. It would be a devastating way for such an illustrious career to conclude. He's not the only Madrid man who's facing the possibility of a premature retirement, though.

Dani Carvajal has been told that there's only around a 50-60% chance that he'll recover from his injury and be able to return to football. The defender was involved in a sickening collision with Villarreal man Yeremy Pino during the pair's clash recently. He might be forced to call it a day. Alaba is in a similar boat right now. If it is time to call it a day on his career, though, at least the Austrian can step away with his head held high, knowing he had an incredible career.

David Alaba Has Had a Fantastic Career

He's a Bayern Munich icon

It was apparent very early in Alaba's career just how talented he was and Bayern Munich snapped him up at just 18 years old. He joined the Bundesliga side's academy in 2008 and by 2010, he was already in the first-team. The defender then spent 11 years with the club and became one of the best centre-backs in the world. He won an incredible amount of silverware throughout his tenure too. By the time he moved to Madrid, he had 25 trophies in his cabinet, including two Champions Leagues.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Alaba played 431 games for Bayern Munich and averaged a new trophy every 17 games at the Allianz Arena

His move to Spain saw his success rate continue and he's already picked up two more Champions League trophies as well as a couple of La Liga titles. Only time will tell whether Alaba's career will actually come to a premature conclusion, but whether he ever steps onto a football pitch again or not, he's already had a legendary run.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 14/10/2024