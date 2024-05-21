Highlights David Bakhtiari is set to return in the 2024 season after knee surgery.

A positive exam with Dr. Brian Cole confirmed the lineman's return, and he remains a valuable veteran for teams.

Bakhtiari's injury history may deter teams from signing him: ACL tear, multiple surgeries

Former Green Bay Packers left tackle, David Bakhtiari, will be able to return in the 2024 season, per Ian Rapoport. Bakhtiari ended the 2023 season on injured reserve due to several knee surgeries to repair a cartilage issue and the Packers then released him in March after 11 seasons with the team.

After a positive follow-up exam with Bakhtiari, Dr. Brian Cole, chairman of Orthopedics at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and chairman of surgery at Oak Park Hospital, announced that Bakhtiari was on schedule for a 2024 season return, reported Rapoport.

This is great news for Bakhtiari, but also for many teams around the league looking to add a proven veteran presence to their offensive line.

Bakhtiari's Value on the Field

Five-time All-Pro left tackle

Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bakhtiari was drafted in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Packers and has spent his whole career in Green Bay so far. He was a cornerstone for the offensive line at left tackle and helped protect Aaron Rodgers until 2023, when Rodgers moved on to the New York Jets.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: In five of his first seven seasons in the league, Bakhtiari played and started in all 16 games and averaged 97.8% of offensive snaps.

In his lengthy career with Green Bay, Bakhtiari has earned five All-Pro honors as well as three Pro Bowl selections. He has been a leader for the offense and key to the team's offensive success due to his protection of the quarterback on the left side.

Bakhtiari's Injury History

His injury history may dissuade teams from signing him as a free agent

Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

As valuable as Bakhtiari is to a team on the field, he is now a 32-year-old tackle who will be 33 years old in September with a lengthy injury history. It is no secret in the NFL that offensive lineman take on a lot of the physical beatings that occur in the game while battling in the trenches.

Bakhtiari was a mainstay at tackle for a lot of years with the Packers, but in more recent years, the wear and tear of the game has been impacting him, which will worry several teams when deciding if they should sign him as a free agent.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Over the last three seasons, Bakhtiari has only played in 13 games.

In 2021, Bakhtiari played in only one game due to an ACL tear that occurred late in 2020. The next season, Bakhtiari was back in action, but in December 2022, he had to have an emergency appendectomy that forced him to miss several games.

Last year, the Packers placed Bakhtiari on season-ending injured reserve due to a left knee injury that required multiple surgeries to repair the cartilage. Even though Dr. Brian Cole has assured the league of Bakhtiari's return, these injuries will weigh on the minds of teams who are considering signing the free agent to a team.

Source: Ian Rapoport

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless stated otherwise.