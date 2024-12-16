Manchester United fans are under the impression that club legend David Beckham fired shots at Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho after the former midfielder praised Ruben Amorim’s men’s performance in their 2-1 win over Manchester City.

At the Etihad Stadium, it was Josko Gvardiol who opened the scoring, heading home Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected cross in the 36th minute, and the Croat and his teammates were in the lead up until the 88th minute when Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot.

In typical Sir Alex Ferguson fashion, Amorim’s side left it late to win the all-Manchester derby, the 195th of its kind, as Amad dinked it over Ederson before slotting home into a relatively empty net as Gvardiol tried his best to clear the ball in the dying embers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford is Man Utd’s top goalscorer in the Premier League this season (four) alongside Bruno Fernandes.

Even before a ball had been kicked, controversy swirled as Amorim, taking charge of his first of potentially many Manchester derbies, decided to leave both Rashford and Garnacho – one of the best young players in world football – out of his matchday squad to take on the four-in-a-row champions.

Although former Red Devils skipper Roy Keane believes he has seen something he doesn’t like behind the scenes since arriving, Lisboa-born Amorim has insisted that his decision to omit the Carrington graduates was solely down to squad selection.

When quizzed over their omission from proceedings, Amorim said: "Selection. We try to evaluate everything: training, performance, game performance, engagement with the team-mates, pushing the team-mates up. Everything is on the line when we analyse and try to choose the players, so that is my selection. Simple.”

Taking to Instagram after the momentous win on Etihad Stadium soil, Beckham posted a picture of the match-winner Amad alongside the caption: “And the rebuild begins. Big win. Big team win with players who wanna wear the jersey.”

Some fans have taken Beckham’s post to be a sly prod at the aforementioned pair who were dropped ahead of the big occasion on away turf. One said: “Shots at Rashford and Garnacho.”, while another stated “Definitely a dig.”

Another supporter insisted that 'hopefully' Rashford - who could potentially be sold in January, according to Florian Plettenberg - and Garnacho understand that Amorim's expectations will never wane by saying:

“Hopefully Rashford and Garnacho have got the message.”

Irrespective of his intention with the post, Beckham – commonly regarded as one of the most creative British players in football history – certainly praised the players who were able to impact proceedings and Amad, in particular, given he was at the epicentre of the post.