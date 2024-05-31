Highlights David Beckham's illustrious career saw him play alongside legends like Scholes, Figo, and Ronaldinho.

However, the England man has claimed that Zinedine Zidane is the best he ever shared the pitch with.

Zidane's exceptional career achievements, including winning a World Cup and Balon d'Or, solidify his status as one of the greatest midfielders in history.

David Beckham enjoyed a magnificent playing career which saw him grace the pitch for some of the best teams in the world and, as a result, he played alongside and against many of the greats of the modern game.

Over the course of the midfielder's club career, the legendary English midfielder shone almost everywhere he went, whether that was in England with Manchester United, Spain with Real Madrid, France with Paris Saint-Germain or even the USA with LA Galaxy, not to mention the 115 caps he earned for the Three Lions.

During his illustrious career, the Englishman was lucky enough to amass a star-studded list of former teammates – including Ronaldinho (at AC Milan) and Luis Figo (with Los Blancos) – but has revealed that Zinedine Zidane is the best he has played alongside. He said:

“The best player I've ever played with? Zidane.”

When asked in an interview by former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville on Sky Sports' 'The Overlap Xtra' for 'The best player you ever played with?' Beckham responded "Apart from you [joking about Neville]? Zidane!" Initially kidding with his former colleague, but also confirming that French World Cup-winning midfielder Zidane stands out from the rest as Beckham's best-ever former teammate.

'Zizou' enjoyed a magnificent career for both club and country, representing some huge clubs and winning a World Cup and European Championships with France, as well as going on to enjoy a stellar managerial stint with Real Madrid where he won the coveted Champions League three years in a row.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Beckham spent more time on the pitch (29,723 minutes) with Gary Neville than any other player during Beckham's career.

When asked about his best-ever teammate, Beckham did not hesitate and this was not the first time that the former England international had shown love for the Frenchman, as he previously posted a heartfelt message on Instagram on the 14th anniversary of Zidane's retirement from football which read: "Very very lucky to have played against Zizou but one of the biggest moments in my career is lining up with him as a teammate. This moment in his last game 14 years ago today wasn't just emotional for him and us but the whole world. Merci my friend".

A prestigious list of teammates

From AC Milan Maestros to England Legends

As mentioned previously, Zidane tops a very prestigious list of the English midfielder's former teammates and for it to be a career highlight of Beckham just to play alongside the former Real Madrid manager goes to show just how influential Zidane was in the world of football. The list of midfielders alone to have played with Beckham is astonishing with Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs at Manchester United; Zidane, Figo and Guti at Real Madrid; Ronaldinho, Andrea Pirlo and Clarence Seedorf at AC Milan; and then both Frank Lampard & Steven Gerrard with England, all having shared the pitch with the current Inter Miami owner.

All-time key statistics of David Beckham and some of his former midfield teammates Name Club Appearances Goals Assists Selected Team Honours David Beckham 724 127 224 Premier League x6, FA Cup x2, Champions League x1, La Liga x1, Ligue 1 x1, MLS Cup x2 Zinedine Zidane 689 125 141 Serie A x2, La Liga x1, Champions League x1, World Cup x1, European Championships x1 Paul Scholes 716 155 81 Premier League x11, FA Cup x3, Football League Cup x2, Champions League x2 Andrea Pirlo 756 73 133 Serie B x1, Serie A x6, Coppa Italia x2, Champions League x2, World Cup x1 Frank Lampard 898 268 171 Premier League x3, FA Cup x4, Football League Cup x2, Champions League x1, Europa League x1 Luis Figo 657 118 199 Serie A x4, La Liga x4, Coppa Italia x1, Copa del Rey x2, Taca de Portugal x1, Champions League x1 Ronaldinho 547 197 167 La Liga x2, Serie A x1, Champions League x1, Copa America x1, World Cup x1

The above table highlights the prestigious company that Beckham played in during his career, and the sheer number of team honours on that list brings into perspective the quality of teams he played for. Of course, Beckham himself enjoyed a highly distinguished playing career and is regarded as one of England's best talents, known for his vision and passing ability, as well as his free kick taking, one of which famously raised the roof for England against Greece!

Alongside his trophies, Zidane also won the 1998 Balon d'Or as well as countless more individual awards throughout his career. The attacking midfielder's close control, range of passing and ability to effortlessly glide across the pitch with the ball at his feet has earned him high praise, not just from Beckham, but from many of his peers. Therefore, it is no surprise that he is regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, if not of all time.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt.co.uk - correct as of 29/05/2024.